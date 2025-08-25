Dubai’s real estate market continues to set benchmarks, recording AED 431 billion in sales and over 125,000 transactions this year. The sector posted 25% growth in transaction value compared to the same period last year, underscoring investor confidence and sustained demand across diverse segments. Against this backdrop, Whitewill highlights five landmark freehold projects that stand out as opportunities blending location, lifestyle, and long-term value.

Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road beside the Museum of the Future, Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers brings ultra-prime branded living to the heart of Dubai’s financial district. Developed by Meraas in partnership with Jumeirah Group, the twin towers, rising 59 and 56 floors respectively, will house 754 residences across 1–4 bedroom layouts. Prices start from AED 3.5M, with 4‑bedroom sky residences going up to AED 25M. Expected rental yields are 6–8%. With handover set for 2030, the project offers investors rare access to branded residences in DIFC, an area with proven demand from executives, diplomats, and HNWI. Its integration with Emirates Towers Hotel ensures 5-star lifestyle benefits and 35–50% capital appreciation potential in Dubai's most famous skyline.

PASSO by BEYOND

Set on Palm Jumeirah’s prestigious West Crescent, PASSO by BEYOND delivers two wave-inspired towers, Avita and Bella, alongside six beachfront villas. With around 625 branded residences ranging from 1–4 bedrooms to expansive penthouses and mansions, it represents one of the rare new primary beachfront launches on the Palm. Prices start at AED 4.1M, with top-tier units reaching AED 28M. Expected yields hover at 6–7%, while early off-plan appreciation could see 8–12% annual growth. Residents will enjoy a 250-meter private beach, cascading rooftop pools, wellness and kids pavilions, and panoramic views of Atlantis and Burj Al Arab. Completion is targeted for H2 2029.

Selvara at Grand Polo Club & Resort

Developed by Emaar within Dubai South’s Grand Polo Club & Resort, Selvara introduces an equestrian lifestyle across a sprawling 5.54 million sqm masterplan. The phased project includes over 790 villas, with each 4-bedroom home spanning 3,800+ sq.ft. Starting prices are from AED 6.2M, with gross rental yields projected at 6–8%. Unique in concept, Selvara blends Spanish-inspired architecture, double-height interiors, 340,000 sqm of polo fields & stables, wellness zones, and lush green corridors. Located near Expo City and Al Maktoum Airport, it combines exclusivity with connectivity. Phase one is expected to hand over in Q2 2029, positioning the community as a one-of-a-kind lifestyle enclave in Dubai.

Lumena by Omniyat

An architectural landmark rising 260 meters over Business Bay, Lumena by Omniyat is a 49‑storey tower with 91 ultra-prime office units on Sheikh Zayed Road. Globally renowned GAD Architecture brings a striking design of cantilevered forms and an ascending facade that plays with light and shadow, creating a statement piece on Sheikh Zayed Road. With floor plates ranging from 4,000 sq.ft to full floors exceeding 16,000 sq.ft, the tower sets a new benchmark for Grade-A commercial real estate. Prices start at AED 23M, with rental yields projected between 7–9%. Expected to hand over in Q4 2029, Lumena distinguishes itself with the Sky Theatre, executive wellness suites, and Omniyat’s business club concept. The tower targets top global certifications, including LEED and WELL Platinum, offering both prestige and sustainability for next-generation business leaders.

Baystar by Vida

At Rashid Yachts & Marina, Baystar by Vida introduces waterfront living branded by Vida Hotels & Resorts. Two mid-rise towers will host 319 residences ranging from 1–4 bedrooms, starting at AED 2.1M. With handover scheduled for Q4 2029, investors can expect rental yields around 8% per annum. Residents gain direct access to a superyacht marina with over 430 berths, a 500-meter canal pool, infinity pools, yoga decks, and marina-front retail and dining. Positioned as the first Vida-branded project in this district, Baystar combines Emaar’s credibility with Vida’s lifestyle appeal, offering an affordable entry into luxury waterfront living with strong long-term growth potential.

Final thoughts

Dubai’s investment landscape is defined by scarcity of prime supply, strong rental demand, and government policies supporting transparency and long-term growth. These five projects embody that mix, giving investors opportunities across luxury, branded, and emerging communities. With sustained demand and clear infrastructure momentum, the city remains one of the world’s most attractive real estate destinations.