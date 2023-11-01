Brand value of airline Emirates’ soars by 69%

Retailer Nahdi makes its debut at No.7 in the Saudi ranking

Telecom providers lead the 2023 ranking of the Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Emirati & Saudi Brands. Saudi brand STC holds on to its number one position overall for the third year with a brand value of $13.7 billion. Etisalat by e& is the most valuable Emirati brand, worth $9.5 billion. Both brands have been laser-focused on their journeys towards becoming diverse technology platforms, with a strong purpose to improve society through their actions.

Collectively, the top 30 Kantar BrandZ Emirati and Saudi brands are worth more than

$94.2 billion, equivalent to 5.8% of the two countries’ combined GDPs. They have retained more of their value over the last year than their peers, in the face of the worldwide economic slowdown, with a decrease of 11% compared with 2022. This is a smaller drop than the top 30 brands in China, Italy and the UK.

Stability is also in evidence, with 29 of last year’s 30 ranked Saudi and Emirati brands returning once again in 2023. The sole newcomer is retailer Nahdi, a leading pharmacy retailer which made a big entrance at No.7 in the Saudi ranking with a brand value of $2 billion. With a mission to transform access to healthcare services, Nahdi offers an innovative omnihealth experience. Over the last year it has opened more large-format ‘pharmacies of the future’, while expanding its private label, e-pharmacist, and home delivery services.

Two categories predominate in the rankings: Financial Services and Telecom Providers, which together are responsible for nearly three quarters of the total brand value. The Financial Services category has the highest representation, with 13 brands, and is the most valuable category, contributing 44% of the overall value. Five categories have grown, four in double digits: Food and Beverages (7%), Energy (14%), Real Estate (16%), Retail (30%) and Travel Services (69%).

All three real estate players have grown: Dar Al Arkan (+34%), Emaar Properties (+16%), and Aldar (+5%). These brands have looked beyond realising short-term gains tied to higher property prices, with the goal to build long-term brand equity by transforming how, and where, people live. Emaar Properties is known for its high quality and innovative developments, from 2010’s Burj Khalifa tower, to its forthcoming Ramhan Island eco-development.

Most Valuable Emirati Brands

Etisalat by e& has been at the forefront of bringing 5G technology to the market. The brand pushes the boundaries of innovation, for example by using AI to improve network management and customer service. Its new brand identity highlights its expansion into a wider range of services – including iZone, a system of Wi-Fi hotspots in locations such as shopping malls, restaurants, and sheesha cafes.

The top riser is airline Emirates (No.3; $5.4bn), with a year-on-year brand value increase of 69%. Consumers view Emirates as the most differentiated brand in the Emirati Top 10 ranking. It remains a symbol of status and aspiration, setting new standards not only for luxury, but also sustainability.

The Kantar BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Emirati Brands 2023

Rank 2023 Brand Category Brand Value 2023 (USD mil) % Brand Value Change YoY 1 Etisalat by e& Telecom Providers 9,498 -20% 2 FAB Financial Services 5,692 -26% 3 Emirates Travel Services 5,411 69% 4 ADNOC Distribution Energy 3,667 14% 5 Emaar Real Estate 3,531 16% 6 Du Telecom Providers 1,719 -19% 7 ADCB Financial Services 982 -6% 8 Emirates NBD Financial Services 860 -5% 9 Aldar Real Estate 761 5% 10 Dubai Islamic Bank Financial Services 643 4%

Most Valuable Saudi Brands

Number one brand, STC, has launched products and services across multiple digital platforms to meet people’s evolving needs, including personal payment solutions and entertainment. This has helped it to build an emotional affinity with consumers, beyond meeting their functional expectations. The brand’s multi-dimensional sustainability activities include investing in education and health, expanding telecom access to remote areas, and facilitating instant payments.

Two Saudi brands have grown their value by 34%. Real estate brand Dar Al Arkan (No.17; $573m) is known for being an innovation hub. Recently, it constructed the world’s tallest 3D-printed building in Riyadh. Saudia Dairy (No.20; $547m) has rebranded to reflect Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy. Its innovative marketing campaign, My Saudia Kitchen, aims to enhance the daily cooking experience with easy to implement creative concepts, expert tips, and professional guidance.

The Kantar BrandZ Top 20 Most Valuable Saudi Brands 2023

Rank 2023 Brand Category Brand Value 2023 (USD mil) % Brand Value Change YoY 1 STC Telecom Providers 13,696 -15% 2 Al Rajhi Bank Financial Services 12,564 -21% 3 Saudi National Bank Financial Services 11,141 -30% 4 Almarai Food and Beverages 3,442 4% 5 Mobily Telecom Providers 3,105 -4% 6 Jarir Bookstore Retail 2,037 -18% 7 Nahdi Retail 2,030 N/A 8 Riyad Bank Financial Services 1,897 -8% 9 BUPA Arabia Financial Services 1,815 15% 10 Alinma Bank Financial Services 1,687 -3% 11 Bank Albilad Financial Services 1,412 -3% 12 SAB Financial Services 1,366 -5% 13 Al Othaim Retail 923 8% 14 Jahez Consumer Technology and Services Platforms 708 -50% 15 Arab National Bank Financial Services 702 -2% 16 Tawuniya Financial Services 685 19% 17 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate 573 34% 18 Extra Retail 563 -16% 19 Panda Retail 551 -19% 20 Saudia Food and Beverages 547 34%

Amol Ghate, Kantar’s Managing Director, MENAP Insights Division, says: “Saudi and UAE are the biggest economies in the Middle East, and the mood is optimistic for future growth. As the markets continue to implement large-scale economic development plans, huge opportunities abound for brands: in fact, brand building is a key pillar of both countries’ strategies. Brands must devote significant effort to understanding how Saudi and Emirati consumers’ mindsets and spending habits are evolving, as many of the parameters of their lives change.”

Other key highlights from the Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Emirati & Saudi Brands report include:

The Top 30’s three-year growth is more than twice that of the Global Top 30. Between 2020 and 2023 the brands in the combined rankings have grown their total value by 87%, compared with 40% for the Global Top 30.

Between 2020 and 2023 the brands in the combined rankings have grown their total value by 87%, compared with 40% for the Global Top 30. Three quarters of the Emirati and Saudi Top 30 score high on Pricing Power. The strongest brands have the ability to justify charging a premium by being seen as ‘worth it’; being Meaningful and Different are by far the most important drivers of a consumer’s willingness to pay more for a brand.

The strongest brands have the ability to justify charging a premium by being seen as ‘worth it’; being Meaningful and Different are by far the most important drivers of a consumer’s willingness to pay more for a brand. Sustainability contributes 8% of the overall brand equity for the Emirati and Saudi Top 30. However, seven of the most valuable Emirati and Saudi brands lack strong sustainability credentials, showing that there are opportunities for those that invest in making improvements in this area.

The Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Emirati and Saudi Brands ranking, report and extensive analysis are available now at www.kantar.com/campaigns/brandz/uae-ksa

For an overarching view of brand performance, Kantar has launched a new, free interactive tool powered by BrandZ’s wealth of data and Meaningful Different Salient framework. Kantar BrandSnapshot delivers intelligence on 10,000 brands in 40+ markets, offering a quick read on a brand’s performance in a category. Explore for free on Kantar Marketplace today.

-Ends-

About Kantar BrandZ: Kantar BrandZ is the global currency when assessing brand value, quantifying the contribution of brands to business’ financial performance. Kantar’s annual global and local brand valuation rankings combine rigorously analysed financial data, with extensive brand equity research. Since 1998, BrandZ has shared brand-building insights with business leaders based on interviews with 4.2 million consumers, for 21,000 brands in 54 markets. Discover more about Kantar BrandZ here.



The Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Emirati and Saudi Brands report is the most definitive and robust ranking of the brands available. The 2023 ranking draws on opinions of more than 49,000 respondents about 625 brands across 39 categories. The ability of any brand to power business growth relies on how it is perceived by customers. Grounded in consumer opinion, Kantar BrandZ analysis enables businesses to identify a brand’s strength in the market and provides clear strategic guidance on how to boost value for the long term.

The brands ranked must meet these eligibility criteria:

The brand originated in the United Arab Emirates or Saudi Arabia.

The brand is owned by an enterprise listed on a credible stock exchange or by a private enterprise with its complete financial statements available in public domain.

For banks, a minimum of 30 percent of its operating income should be generated by its retail segment.

About Kantar: Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world’s top companies. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioural data with deep expertise and advanced analytics to uncover how people think and act. We help clients understand what has happened and why and how to shape the marketing strategies that shape their future. Find out more: www.kantar.com

For further information please contact: