Dubai – Amid an unprecedented industrial transformation, steel remains the foundation of MENA’s next growth chapter. With over $3 trillion in active and planned projects and annual regional steel consumption forecast to surpass 65 million tonnes by 2027, the region is cementing its position as a driving force in the global industrial landscape.

As these dynamics unfold, Middle East Iron & Steel 2025, organised by leading Price Reporting Agency Fastmarkets, will return to Dubai for its 28th edition on November 17-19 at Madinat Jumeirah. The event will bring together over 1,500 producers, and financiers from over 60 countries for the largest and most powerful gathering of the global iron and steel value chain where partnerships are forged, deals are made, and industry-defining agreements are cemented.

This year’s edition comes at a defining moment for the steel industry. The EU’s proposal to raise import tariffs to 50% highlights the volatility reshaping global trade and supply chains. In response, MENA’s producers are strengthening their competitive edge, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia channelling major investments into industrial diversification, green-steel capacity and advanced infrastructure.

The regional project pipeline has reached an all-time high, led by Saudi Arabia’s multi-trillion-dollar investments, Egypt’s $565 billion industrial expansion, and the UAE’s $130.8 billion in active and planned construction, alongside large-scale industrial and infrastructure developments in Qatar and Oman. These projects spanning giga-developments, hydrogen facilities, renewable energy plans, ports and smart cities are expected to lift regional steel demand by up to 4% annually through 2027, according to the latest data from Fastmarkets.

As the convener of the steel industry’s most important event in the region, Fastmarkets, a leading price-reporting agency (PRA) and provider of cross-commodity market intelligence, connects global industries through trusted data, analysis and forums that enable informed decision-making. Drawing on its world-class experience in producing large-scale industry events globally, Fastmarkets continues to lead meaningful conversations shaping global market dynamics.

“Steel is the backbone of the MENA growth story, from rail and ports to green hydrogen and smart cities,” said Raju Daswani, CEO of Fastmarkets. “The region’s giga-projects and decarbonisation drive are driving global demand and trade flows. Building on our track record of delivering world-class industry events, we remain deeply committed to the Middle East and its role as one of the world’s most dynamic growth hubs.”

With the region accelerating its industrial ambitions, the UAE continues to stand out as a model of sustainable growth and manufacturing excellence. EMSTEEL Group, the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer and regional host sponsor of MEIS 2025, exemplifies that progress, advancing integrated steel production and driving the transition toward low-carbon materials.

“As the regional host of Fastmarkets’ Middle East Iron & Steel 2025, EMSTEEL is proud to champion collaboration and innovation at the heart of the region’s industrial transformation,” said Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL. The Middle East is shaping a $3 trillion growth story — and steel remains its backbone. Through our commitment to sustainable production and advanced manufacturing, EMSTEEL continues to supply the materials that build the region’s future, from landmark infrastructure to green steel initiatives that advance our collective net-zero ambitions.

Sustainability and finance are now at the heart of the region’s next industrial wave. Investment in cleaner, circular production is attracting global attention, with a rising share of low-carbon and recycled steel signalling both scale and sophistication in MENA’s industrial base. Access to finance and investor confidence is central to scaling low-carbon steel production, supported by strong policy frameworks, abundant energy resources and a growing pipeline of green projects.

Catriona Bell, director of metals & mining transition Finance at Standard Chartered Bank, said: “Global investors are seeking markets that balance industrial ambition with accountability. MENA is striking that balance, connecting finance, innovation and policy to drive the next wave of sustainable growth.”

Collectively, the event’s regional and global partners represent more than 38 million tonnes of annual steel and raw material capacity, a combined market value exceeding $35 billion, and export reach spanning over 70 countries. Bringing together leading producers such as Ezz Steel and Al Ashry Steel from Egypt, Hadeed and Al Madina Steel from Saudi Arabia, Metal Park Investment from the UAE, Qatar Steel, SULB from Bahrain, and Champion Iron from Canada, the event convenes the companies shaping the global steel supply chain.

"At SULB, we view our continued partnership with the Middle East Iron and Steel Conference as a reflection of our commitment to shaping the future of the regional steel industry.” Said Dilip George, Group CEO, Foulath Holding. “Through this platform we come together as industry leaders to share insights and explore how innovation, sustainability and collaboration can drive a meaningful change in strengthening the regional steel industry and ensuring its sustainable future.”

This year’s sponsors and supporting partners span every link of the steel value chain, from production and processing to logistics, technology and raw materials. Leading companies include Danieli Group, ElMarakaby Steel Group, ITE Refractories, MDAD Carbon, Midrex Technologies, Shanxi Hongte, PPRM, Primetals Technologies, Q Saudi, Rio Tinto, Magnesita Refactories, Samarco, Spraying Systems and Hydrowatt, Star Global, Team Bulk Carriers, Vale, Verslin, Vesuvius, EMDAD, Tianjin Xinyu Color Plate and NEGIX General Trading.

The event will also feature a distinguished lineup of participants and panellists from government, finance and industry producers. Among them are Cyril Duchanois, vice president of decarbonisation, metals at TotalEnergies SE; Harsha Shetty, CEO of Jindal Shadeed Steel; and Rafic Daou, vice chairman and managing director of Suez Steel.

