Sharjah, UAE – Savills has released its latest Spotlight on the Sharjah Residential Market – November 2025, revealing that the emirate recorded AED 44.3 billion in real estate transactions during the first nine months of 2025, reflecting a 58.3% year-on-year increase and surpassing the total transaction value achieved in all of 2024.

The report highlights how Sharjah’s residential market is strengthening on the back of rising investor confidence, robust developer activity, and a growing base of international buyers. The emirate continues to evolve from a commuter destination into a lifestyle-led community market defined by sustainability, value, and long-term appeal.

Sharjah’s Growing Investment Appeal

Sharjah attracted $1.5 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) across 74 projects in H1 2025, standing as the highest among the Northern Emirates, further highlighting the emirate’s growing role as a regional investment hub. Over 121 nationalities invested in Sharjah’s property market this year, led by UAE nationals, South Asian, European, and non-GCC Arab buyers.

The emirate’s strong infrastructure and connectivity continue to enhance its attractiveness. Sharjah International Airport welcomed 9.1 million passengers in H1 2025, up 10% year-on-year, and its ongoing expansion will increase capacity to 25 million passengers annually by 2027.

Market Activity and New Launches

Developers such as Arada, Alef Group, and IFA Hotels & Resorts maintained strong momentum throughout 2025, launching 12,361 freehold units with healthy absorption rates supported by competitive pricing and flexible payment plans. Arada alone reported sales growth of over 20% in H1 2025, underscoring the depth of demand from both end-users and investors.

Villas and townhouses continue to lead activity, with Masaar 2 by Arada selling out on the day of launch and Al Tay Hills by IFA reaching 80% sales within the first week. Prime villa prices now range from AED 2.2 million to AED 6.5 million, with key developments including Masaar, Al Zahia, Hayyan, and Nasma Residences.

Evolving Market Landscape

Sharjah’s real estate landscape is diversifying as new entrants elevate design, sustainability, and community value. Beeah Group’s Khalid Bin Sultan City, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, marks the UAE’s first fully master-planned residential community in Sharjah’s Rodhat Al Sidr district, setting a new benchmark for sustainable urban living.

The government’s digitalisation drive through the Aqari platform, which consolidates over 20 real estate processes into one, has also enhanced market transparency and accessibility, accelerating lease certification and title registration times.

Outlook for 2025

Looking ahead, Savills expects Sharjah’s residential market to remain resilient through the remainder of 2025, supported by affordability relative to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, robust demand from UAE residents, and the rollout of major infrastructure projects across Eastern and Central Sharjah.

Areas east of Emirates Road (E611) are attracting first-time buyers and price-sensitive investors, while well-planned communities offering strong amenities and green spaces continue to outperform. Developers aligning with sustainability, lifestyle integration, and community-centric design are poised for sustained success.

“Sharjah has transitioned into one of the UAE’s most dynamic and attractive residential markets”, comments Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency – Savills Middle East, on the emirate’s residential real estate performance.

“The combination of affordability, infrastructure investment, and a rising pipeline of high-quality freehold projects is reshaping how buyers and investors view the emirate. We’re seeing a growing number of end-users choosing to live in Sharjah rather than commute, and that behavioural shift is defining the next phase of its growth. Looking ahead, sustained demand from residents and investors, paired with new masterplans and smart governance, will continue to position Sharjah as a compelling and competitive alternative within the UAE’s residential landscape.”

To read the full report, visit https://dubai.savills.ae/research_articles/244449/382417-0

