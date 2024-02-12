In the aftermath of the COP28 climate conference and with the recent invitation for the UAE and Saudi Arabia to join the ‘BRICS’ club of emerging nations raising the region’s profile, the importance of Middle Eastern economies remains in the spotlight. What does an approaching era of peak oil demand hold for the region in the coming months? Samy Chaar, Chief Economist at Lombard Odier, sheds light on the economic outlook in the Middle East and what to expect in 2024:

Oil scenarios and geopolitical landscape

The GCC region is poised for a modest economic growth rebound. A gradual reversal of oil output cuts for some GCC economies, together with eventual rate cuts, is likely to propel growth in the region by just under 3% in 2024, shrugging off the slowing global economy.

Amid elevated geopolitical risks, but with slowing global demand growth and ample supply, we expect Brent crude to trade in a USD 80-90 per barrel range this year with risks to the downside in coming months, then towards the middle of the range from mid-year.

Inflation and economic diversification