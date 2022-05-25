Nearly 25% are waiting for more EV options to be launched in the market to make a purchase

UAE – Rising fuel prices have led to a significant shift (52%) in UAE residents’ attitude towards hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs), according to a survey commissioned by Audi Abu Dhabi. Petrol prices in the UAE continued to progressively rise from February to April, as global oil prices surged beyond $100 a barrel.

While residents' intent to buy an EV seems strong, nearly 25% stated that they are waiting for more options to be launched in the market to make a purchase. 14% said they recently bought a petrol car but wished they would have purchased a hybrid/ EV instead.

The YouGov survey of 1000 UAE residents explored how the rise in fuel prices is impacting the way consumers are thinking about their means of transportation.

Residents are planning their car journeys more carefully with a quarter saying they use public transport a lot more now, while 14% of drivers have purchased an electric scooter/ bike to use over short distances. Remote and flexible working options are also helping residents mitigate rising fuel costs, with 19% saving more on fuel expenses by working from home.

“Interest in EVs has continued to grow organically over time, however increasing petrol prices has certainly accelerated the shift in consumers attitude towards EV adoption,” said Mark Austin, Audi Abu Dhabi General Manager. “When considering energy efficiency across the full lifecycle of producing, transporting and using fuel – typically referred to as “well to wheel” – electric vehicles offer high efficiency and the lowest carbon emissions per mile.”

“Depending on the type of car you drive, the average cost of filling a fuel tank can be upwards of AED 270 versus AED 8.25 to fully charge an EV battery with a 110 kWh charger. With EVs, owners also save on operating expenses,” Austin added.

Audi Abu Dhabi launched its first EV model under the e-tron umbrella nearly two years ago. Its premium electric vehicles portfolio has since grown to include four models, without compromising on the performance, design and driving dynamics expected of the brand. Two of Audi’s latest electric spearheads are being showcased at the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) in the capital from 23-25 May.

EVIS is a platform that aims to facilitate discussions and mobilize actions to accelerate the MENA region’s transition to sustainable mobility. Audi Abu Dhabi will showcase its commitment to sustainability and electrification at the highly anticipated event.

