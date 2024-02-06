Doha – An independent analysis of research output on diabetes-related nerve damage identified Qatar as the world’s second-most productive country, relative to population size.

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Endocrinology, showed that scientists in Qatar produced 18.1 articles on diabetic neuropathy per million inhabitants (51 articles; 2.83 million inhabitants), just behind Denmark in first place, which produced 20.27 articles per million people (117 articles; 5.77 million inhabitants).

Dr. Rayaz Malik, professor of medicine and assistant dean for clinical investigations at WCM-Q was involved in most of the published studies that led to Qatar’s elevated ranking.

Dr. Malik, who was last year listed as the number one medical researcher in Qatar by Research.com, an independent research portal that compiles a global list of high-achieving scientists each year, said: “It is extremely gratifying to see hard independent evidence that Qatar’s investment in biomedical research, especially diabetes, is having a global impact. Diabetic neuropathy can lead to severe pain, foot ulceration and amputation in people with diabetes so it is great to see Qatar making a massive contribution to research in this area.”

The study, titled ‘The landscape of global research on diabetic neuropathy,’ was published by researchers from the University of Exeter in the UK and Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany.

The research paper also showed that Qatar was the third most productive country for research in diabetic neuropathy relative to gross domestic product (GDP), behind Denmark (1st) and the United Kingdom (2nd), and above scientific heavyweights like the United States (14th place) Germany (11th), Switzerland (10th), Canada (8th) and the Netherlands (6th). The study also revealed the strong international collaboration established by Dr Malik between Qatar and the United Kingdom, one of the world’s leading countries in diabetes research.

Dr. Malik, from WCM-Q, is a practicing consultant physician in endocrinology and diabetes at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and has pioneered the use of Corneal Confocal Microscopy (CCM), a rapid, non-invasive ophthalmic imaging technique to diagnose and predict progression of multiple neurodegenerative diseases in patients with diabetic neuropathy, long-COVID, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, dementia, schizophrenia and autism, among others.

To read the full study in Frontiers in Endocrinology, https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2023.1220896/full

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Feto Maternal Center, and Sidra Medicine, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

For more info, please contact:

Hanan Lakkis

Associate Director, Media and Publications

Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar

hyl2004@qatar-med.cornell.edu