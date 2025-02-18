It’s a trend that sees homeseekers increasingly integrating their wellbeing and lifestyle needs with their living space, a concept that Property Finder understands only too well and has brought to life it in its Home for Every Life approach -

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With the UAE marking 2025 as the Year of Community, Property Finder’s survey of real estate experts across the region, coupled with its trusted owned insights, highlight an increased interest in holistic community living. The findings align with the nationwide initiative to strengthen social bonds and champion inclusive spaces, and also with Property Finder’s Home for Every Life campaign, highlighting the prop-tech’s deep understanding of the emotional importance of finding the right home for every phase of someone’s life, and lifestyle.

Consumers are increasingly seeking out well-integrated developments featuring commercial, entertainment, educational and lifestyle facilities, where they can build lasting human connections, leveraging a sense of safety and contentment. Communities such as Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Hills Estate, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Business Bay, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Lake Towers and Dubai Creek Harbour are seeing heightened interest due to their active social environments, connectivity and diverse amenities.

As dynamic market factors shape the property ecosystem, experts weigh in on what transforms a neighbourhood into a true community:

1. Easy access to a range of facilities and services

The UAE is a bustling metropolis, which means the majority of UAE residents lead busy lives where convenience is paramount. As a result, the property market has seen a rising demand for developments and communities that feature a mix of residential, commercial, lifestyle, and entertainment options.

“Based on feedback from our clients and recent trends, we have observed a growing preference for neighbourhoods with easy access to retail, dining, and essential services,” explains Charlie Bannan, Managing Director, haus & haus. “Areas such as Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina exemplify this, offering a blend of high-end shopping and diverse culinary experiences, within walking distance of residential living spaces.”

Wellness and recreation are also key considerations. “Demand for comprehensive recreational facilities has surged, with buyers and tenants prioritizing parks, sports facilities and wellness spaces. As Dubai’s population continues to grow, the need for well-integrated communities will only strengthen,” Bannan added.

2. Opportunity to build meaningful connections

It’s a trend that Property Finder has been aware of for a while. As indicated in its UAE Community Living Survey in 2024, consumers are increasingly seeking community-centric living that is in tune with their personal aspirations and values. They are not just looking for a space to live – they want a place where they can form strong human bonds and build relationships that last a lifetime. Neighbourhoods with good walking trails and well-maintained communal spaces, for example, encourage social engagement, and as a result are highly favoured.

“Areas like Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Hills Estate, and Mohammed Bin Rashid City all offer a unique sense of belonging. Even in urban spots like Dubai Marina, there’s a vibrant community feel,” said Zarah Evans, Owner and Managing Partner, Exclusive Links Real Estate Brokers.

3. A place to raise a family

Family-friendliness has long been among the top requirements for UAE property seekers.

Evans explains: “At Exclusive Links Real Estate, we’re seeing a real shift in what buyers and renters want. Green spaces, family-friendly amenities, and proximity to schools and business hubs are top priorities. Families now make up 57% of buyers in Dubai, and there’s been a notable rise in UK buyers attracted to Dubai’s dynamic community living.”

Bannan adds: “For families, proximity to top-tier schools remains a key factor in their home search. Communities like Dubai Hills Estate have become increasingly popular due to their access to reputable educational institutions, making them ideal for long-term family living.”

Facilities such as safe indoor and outdoor play areas, green spaces and parks, kids’ swimming pools, and sports courts where children are welcome, complement the list of desirable features for family-centric neighbourhoods. Parents also often prefer the security of a gated community and place a higher value on tranquility.

Thriving communities naturally lead to a flourishing real estate market with a wide variety of living options. In this diverse landscape, finding a Home for Every Life requires a connected and accessible search ecosystem that keeps pace with the latest market trends and offers property seekers accurate, insightful data needed in the home-seeking journey.

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer, Property Finder, says: “The UAE has been proactive in fostering a culture of tolerance and inclusivity while implementing initiatives that evoke a sense of belonging, which is why it has emerged as a coveted destination for community living. As the Year of Community unfolds, it is encouraging to see the rising importance of human connection within the nation. Within our findings, the necessity of home-seekers to engage with a wider circle of neighbours, friends and acquaintances is clear. At Property Finder, our extensive data-base of available high-quality properties, features a diverse selection of integrated communities. This includes increasingly popular locations such as Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Dubai Hills Estate, that blend lifestyle, convenience and community spirit, ultimately enhancing quality of life.”

Further information on available community properties can be accessed on propertyfinder.ae, while wider insights on neighbourhoods and new projects are available on DataGuru.

