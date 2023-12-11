As Kaspersky continues to reveal insights from the Kaspersky Security Bulletin (KSB), company’s team of cybersecurity experts presents a detailed forecast for the year 2024. Building on ongoing analysis of the cybersecurity landscape, this segment of the KSB provides an in-depth look at the threats consumers may face in the coming year. Kaspersky’s predictions point to a diverse array of challenges, where cybercriminals are increasingly leveraging both trending topics and advanced technologies.

Increased charity scams

According to the UN, 2023 experienced the highest level of global violent conflicts since World War II. This elevated state of conflict, combined with the lasting consequences of the pandemic and ongoing climate disasters, has created a prime environment for charity scams. Looking ahead to 2024, we expect a notable increase in such scams, exploiting the extended impact of these global crises.

P2E under the cybercriminal spotlights

With substantial financial investments and the appeal of earnings in P2E gaming, cybercriminals are poised to escalate their focus on exploiting this sector. The recent surge in Bitcoin's value and the promise of easy money in gaming make it an attractive target.

Voice deepfakes on the rise

As image deepfakes become more common, the progression towards voice deepfakes is accelerating. The recent launch of OpenAI's Text-to-Speech (TTS) API, with its advanced capabilities to generate human-like speech, highlights significant progress in artificial voice technology. While these innovations mark a leap forward, they also present opportunities for misuse. Fraudsters could potentially exploit these technologies to create more convincing and accessible deceptive content, escalating the risks associated with deepfake technology.

Internet segmentation and the rise of VPN services

In addition to bolstering user privacy, VPNs play a crucial role in countering challenges like internet segmentation and website geofencing, which are frequently the byproducts of geopolitical shifts. These practices impose location-based restrictions on information access, but by using certain VPN clients, users can bypass these barriers, thereby enabling access to a broader spectrum of information. Given these capabilities, coupled with increasing concerns over privacy and information accessibility, the global demand for VPN solutions is projected to surge significantly in the upcoming year.

Scammers go after premieres

As blockbuster movies like Dune: Part 2, Deadpool 3, Joker 2, Gladiator 2, and Avatar 3 approach release, scams are set to surge. The actors' strike may lead to unauthorized transfers of new films, creating an ideal environment for phishing sites offering exclusive access.

Not only limited to cinema premiers, should GTA VI make its debut in 2024, it is poised to be the gaming highlight of the year. The online nature of the game introduces in-game currency, attracting scams. Classic schemes involving pre-order keys and enticing prices are expected to resurface as the gaming community eagerly embraces this release.

“In our 2024 consumer threat predictions, we provide insights into potential cyber risks. The world of scams is dynamic, with fraudsters continually devising new schemes. Stay vigilant, as new tactics may emerge, and maintaining a proactive stance remains your strongest defense against these evolving threats," comments Anna Larkina, security and privacy expert at Kaspersky.

To learn more about consumer threats in 2024, visit Securelist.com.

To stay safe, Kaspersky experts also recommend:

Educate Yourself: Stay informed about the latest online threats and scams. Knowledge is a powerful defense against falling victim to cyberattacks.

Be wary of phishing scams: Beware of suspicious emails, messages, or websites offering exclusive deals or freebies. Double-check the authenticity of the source before sharing any personal information or making online transactions.

Use security solutions: Use a reliable security solution, such as Kaspersky Premium, that identifies malicious attachments and blocks phishing sites.

Be mindful of sharing personal information: Be cautious when providing personal information online, especially sensitive details like your address, phone number, or financial information. Only share this information on trusted and secure platforms.

Trust reliable sources: Rely on official websites, authorized retailers, and reputable sources for purchasing merchandise, accessing movie content, or obtaining information related to the premiere. Avoid unofficial or suspicious sources that may try to exploit your enthusiasm.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help over 220,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.