The latest forecasts and research on the evolution of global energy by leading international and national think tanks have been geared towards recognising the importance of combating the problem of climate change, which has been caused by greenhouse gas emissions as a result of human activities. The Covid-19 pandemic, which had a major impact on the global economy and led to a sharp decline in demand for energy and oil, served as a catalyst for the current energy transition.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), demand for oil is now recovering. It’s expected that it will increase by 3.3 million barrels per day in 2022 to reach 99.7 million barrels per day, which exceeds 2019 levels. OPEC and the EIA forecast that the growth in demand will reach 100.79 million and 100.52 million barrels per day, respectively.

It’s clear that the period of economic recovery will require more energy resources. At the same time, there is a question mark about how energy should be developed in order to meet this demand and achieve the goal of limiting global warming to between 1.5°C and 2.0°C compared to pre-industrial levels by 2100.

All scenarios linked to the energy transition agenda involve reducing the use of oil and coal and increasing consumption of green energy sources. The European Commission is prepared to grant nuclear energy green status, recognising that it can help facilitate the transition to climate neutrality. The relevant legislation will be reviewed by both the European Parliament and European Council this year.

Professor of nuclear energy at Egypt’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulation Authority, (ENRRA) Karim al Adham notes that “some Arab countries have already started to develop nuclear energy, starting with the UAE and then Egypt, while others - including Saudi Arabia - have established relevant programmes in their strategies to develop the energy sector.” According to al Adham, the trend towards nuclear energy is indisputable.

“Power stations that run on natural gas, oil and coal are the cause of a huge amount of emissions, estimated at thousands of tons of carbon dioxide and associated nitrogen and sulphur dioxides, which cause global warming by raising the temperature of the Earth. Nuclear power stations produce clean energy without any harmful emissions, and the development of nuclear energy will help to protect the environment from pollution,” added the expert.

Karim al Adham draws attention to the fact that "in the long run, the development of nuclear power brings many economic advantages, including lower operating costs compared to other fossil fuel plants."

Saudi expert and engineer Abdul Aziz Al Moukbel says: “Nuclear power is the largest source of low-carbon electricity and can contribute to providing the necessary foundation for the energy transition. The accumulated experience of operating nuclear power plants clearly demonstrates the ability of nuclear power to generate clean energy without carbon emissions.”

Al Moukbel noted that “the current increase in the price of electricity generated from the use of natural gas has given the nuclear industry an opportunity to increase its competitive advantage. In Europe and the USA, policymakers are reconsidering their position on nuclear energy, which has come to be seen as an alternative source of ensuring energy security while complying with climate obligations.”

The Saudi expert added: “The economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic and the universal recognition of the need for an energy transition will mark a new page in the development of nuclear power, which has previously been hit hard by exaggerated perceptions about the harm it causes. The current situation reflects the anticipated return of nuclear power.”

Speaking about the degree of safety nuclear power offers, al Adham said: “Nuclear energy is one of the safest energy sources. The many years of experience of operating nuclear power plants gained across the world have contributed to the development of safety systems.”

“The Russian VVER-1200 nuclear reactors of the latest 3+ generation, which have been selected for the El Dabaa nuclear power plant, are currently the most modern and safe. The new generation 3+ nuclear power units are distinguished by a number of technological characteristics. First of all, they have a unique suite of safety systems that help ensure the uninterrupted operation of nuclear power plants and completely eliminate the human factor. In addition, each unit of a nuclear power plant has a double containment structure and a melt trap, which will prevent the release of radioactive materials in the event of an emergency. The main feature of the innovative technological solutions of VVER-1200 units is the unique combination of active and passive safety systems, notably that the passive systems can operate in the absence of a power supply and without human input. This combination makes a nuclear power plant as resistant as possible to external and internal influences,” he added.

In terms of the suitability of the natural environment in the Middle East for nuclear power projects, al Adham explained: “The trend towards the development of nuclear power in the Middle East is an inevitable process, and Arab countries, even oil-producing countries, have either already started like the UAE and Egypt, or are preparing to launch similar projects such as Saudi Arabia, which plans to launch an ambitious programme for constructing nuclear power plants. I believe that the natural environment of the Arab countries is fully poised for the full-scale development of nuclear power.”

