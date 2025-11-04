London: Nomo, the digital bank that provides Sharia’a compliant UK property finance to residents in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, has revealed the majority of property searches for UK property from the GCC, in Q2 2025, came from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), accounting for 51% of total searches. This was followed by Qatar (18%), Saudi Arabia (15%) and Kuwait (8%).

The data reveals some changes from the first quarter of the year. Though still leading the way, UAE searches slightly decreased from 58% in Q1. After ranking third in Q1 for GCC searches of UK property, Qatar has risen from 13% to 18% this quarter, replacing Saudi Arabia in the second place spot. The report shows that total searches in the quarter peaked in April, followed by a slight dip in May before rising again in June.

With GCC residents accounting for 11% of all international searches for UK property from 2019-2024, Nomo’s Property Pulse report provides crucial data on the current state of the market. Nomo believes that many UK brokers underestimate the scale of GCC interest and potential commercial activity this can generate.

Layla Hamidian, Head of Property Finance Sales and Servicing at Nomo, said:

“We continue to see strong interest from GCC residents in the UK property market, with the UAE leading the way. While London remains a key destination, buyers are increasingly exploring opportunities across the UK, drawn by strong yields and growth potential. Market adjustments over the past year have created particularly attractive opportunities in the new-build sector, and we expect demand for both purchases and refinancing to remain strong throughout the rest of 2025.”

The report predicts that we are likely to see a divergence in GCC national attitudes to the UK residential property market in the future. The UAE will likely continue to drive GCC demand for UK property, with its more mature and internationally focused property sector meaning that buyers are accustomed to looking overseas.

Although KSA buyers have traditionally had a strong focus on domestic markets, we're now seeing them increasingly turn their attention towards international opportunities, including the UK. Just recently, Nomo provided a Saudi national with £1.77m in financing for three Buy-to-Let (BTL) properties and one holiday home in London through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), with property values totalling £2.43m.

With Property Pulse, Nomo aims to offer a comprehensive, recurring insight into this increasingly important investment corridor in the UK property market. Future editions will continue to spotlight search trends, broker feedback, and current data from Nomo’s financing pipeline.

