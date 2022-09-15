Universities are gearing up with a host of new programmes and events, including digital media, brand management and cybersecurity

Housing key global and local internationally accredited universities, Dubai International Academic City is an academic hub fully dedicated to higher education and attracts students from around the world, while Dubai Knowledge Park is the MENA’s leading HR and training ecosystem.

Dubai, UAE: As students across the city head back-to-school, more than 28,200 higher education students also return to universities across Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, members of TECOM Group PJSC, for the fall semester. International and regional universities are amplifying programmes in entrepreneurship, creativity and providing spaces for creative programmes in line with current employment trends for the 2022-2023 calendar with a host of community events, new workshops, and themed seminars to promote future-proofed knowledge and skills as well as networking with industry experts.

Diverse Community

Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park are home to 27 academic institutions, including regional campuses by globally renowned organisations such as University of Birmingham and the University of Manchester – both of which ranked in the top 100 universities in the QS World University rankings 2023. The city’s strategic location within the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) region, paired with its emerging reputation for internationally accredited universities, are raising Dubai’s profile as an attractive destination for higher education and talent development. The Emirate even ranked as the best student city in the Middle East in the QS Best Students’ Cities Ranking 2023.

As of March 2022, the complete community at the two education ecosystems – which includes the 28,200 students – represent more than 80 countries, including India, Pakistan, Saudi and the wider GCC, comprising more than 85% of the student body. Students from the UAE make up the remaining 14%.

New Beginnings

The universities in Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park are continually evolving their curriculum and courses to meet the current and future job market. From promoting entrepreneurship and innovation through university-led incubators and TECOM Group’s in5 to a growing interest in digital media and technology, students can explore a range of subjects and activities to bolster their skills for the future of work.

In 2022, Middlesex University is introducing programmes in sectors such as digital media, brand management and cybersecurity to meet industry demands. Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai, said: “We have continued to update our curriculums so that our students learn how to apply the latest industry insights from their fields to real-life scenarios and become 100% employable once they graduate.”

The university has also seen consistent interest for courses in Law, Psychology, Business and Accounting and Finance, as well as creative industries, for which the university has launched dedicated facilities.

At the University of Birmingham, recruiting has been especially strong for newly added post-graduate programmes in the fields of technology, medicine, and business. Professor David Sadler, University of Birmingham Dubai Provost, said: “The University of Birmingham is extremely proud to have established ourselves here in Dubai. Having recently opened our new campus, we continue to invest in growing our student and staff population to fulfil our long-term vision. We are committed to being part of the continual development of the education landscape in Dubai and the pursuit of quality education and research to support Dubai's overall strategic ambition for the future.”

