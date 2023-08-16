Astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi announces project from the ISS

It aims to study the development, function, and disease processes of oral and dental tissues under microgravity conditions

Dubai – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced the launch of an innovative oral health study in a simulated microgravity environment on Earth, in collaboration with Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD). Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi announced the project from the ISS, which is set to redefine understanding of oral health in space.

The study, titled "Oral tissues and neural crest derived stem cells as a model to study oral health in microgravity environment", seeks to comprehend the development, function, and disease processes of oral and dental tissues under microgravity conditions. Led by Dr. Mohamed Jamal, Associate Professor of Endodontics at MBRU, the project plans to simulate the International Space Station’s environment on Earth for long-term experiments.

Adnan AlRais, Mission Manager, UAE Astronaut Programme, said, "We are proud to be collaborating with Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and New York University Abu Dhabi for this study, which will play a key role in understanding how microgravity impacts oral health, enabling us to enhance the well-being of astronauts on extended space missions. The results from this study are sure to provide valuable insights that will shape the future of oral health in space and on Earth."

Dr. Mohamed Jamal, Associate Professor of Endodontics at MBRU and the study’s principal investigator, said, “MBRU is proud to be on this team of researchers conducting experiments to study the effect of microgravity environment on oral health. Our commitment to advanced research drives us to collaborate on initiatives that push the boundaries of knowledge and contribute to improving the health and well-being of humanity, on and off planet Earth. Through this study, we aspire to unravel new insights to enrich our understanding and inspire innovative advancements in the field of dental medicine.”

The study is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage. MBRU, the academic arm of Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC), will be leading the scientific aspects of the project and conducting the study at their campus, in collaboration with NYUAD. Their role also includes the analysis of the data obtained from the study and preparation of samples.

The project involves two primary objectives: To study the effect of a microgravity environment on the global gene expression of oral tissues cells, and to evaluate its impact on the formation of bone of two different types of cells. The study, set to last one year and six months, anticipates challenges in accurately simulating a microgravity environment on Earth and conducting clinical studies on missions or at the ISS.

The study’s potential implications are significant for the field of oral health, as it will aid scientists in understanding oral tissues' function in a microgravity environment, thereby providing crucial data. It will also help develop reproducible and high-quality performance stem cell models to study oral health in space. The results of the study could also lead to the development of innovative 3D tissue models for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, highlighting the potential of microgravity to model genetic diseases.

This oral health study showcases human adaptability and ingenuity, propelling the boundaries of space health research. The outcomes of this research will lay the foundation for future studies into the effects of microgravity on human health, heralding a new era of space medicine and wellbeing.

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Established in 2006, the Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) started out with five engineers, who took it upon themselves to develop their capabilities and expand their knowledge in the field of space, relying on strong will and solid determination. Since then, the centre has continued its journey to be the incubator of the “UAE National Space Programme”. The MBRSC has undertaken the tasks of building, developing, and operating a number of Earth observation satellites, providing imaging services, analysing and studying them, as well as producing relevant data to scientific communities and research centres around the world. Among the satellites that the centre operates are DubaiSat-1 & DubaiSat-2. The MBRSC is also responsible for KhalifaSat, celebrated as the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis in 2018. Recently, the centre revealed its plan to develop the new satellite MBZ-SAT, which is expected to be launched at the end of 2023 and to be the latest in the field of high-resolution imaging from outer space.