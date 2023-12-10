DUBAI: Amy Lehockzy, Environmental, Social and Governance Director at M42, stressed that the company is working to envision a sustainable future for health with the support of technology.

She said that the company has been chosen by the World Health Organization (WHO) to be the main health partner at COP28, which confirms its commitment to making a qualitative shift to address urgent climate challenges through the adoption of advanced technologies.

Lehockzy said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the company puts people at the heart of its priorities, as more than 13 million people die each year from diseases related to climate change. She noted that the healthcare sector is the fifth-largest contributor to global carbon emissions, responsible for about 5 percent of global emissions.

She explained that hospitals use about twice or three times as much energy as traditional systems, highlighting M42's committent to doubling its efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Through its participation in COP28, M42 is seeking to establish partnerships to address the challenges of climate change, Lehockzy added.

About M42

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement. The company is seeking to transform lives through innovative clinical solutions that can solve the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions, unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem and delivering the highest level of precise, patient-centric, and preventative care.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 27 countries around the world. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 is a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company that combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.