However, only 7% have the green skills they need to land these opportunities

Only 3 in 10 Gen Z professionals have a good awareness of available green roles.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: New research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, reveals that Gen Z professionals in the UAE are climate conscious and eager to positively contribute to the climate action agenda, even though they don’t quite have the necessary green skills yet compared to their peers from other generations.

According to LinkedIn’s data, the UAE ranks 2nd in MENA in terms of average green talent concentration across generations (Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X and Boomers). However, Gen Z professionals are underrepresented in having green skills compared to other cohorts. Looking at the contribution of each generation to the green workforce in the UAE, the data also reveals that the highest green talent concentration is found in Millennials, with this generation making up 65% of green skilled professionals. Only 15% of green skilled professionals are Gen Z.

Climate change is growing in importance among Gen Zers

The implications of climate change are front of mind for Gen Z professionals. 72% of Gen Z professionals in the UAE have expressed their concern about the impact of climate change, with another 56% saying that climate change is having a negative impact on their mental health - known as “eco-anxiety”.

This “eco-anxiety” has prompted Gen Z to take matters into their own hands, with LinkedIn’s research showing that over half of Gen Z respondents have made changes to their daily lives to minimize their carbon footprint (59%). A close 61% said that they now keep the environment in mind in making most of their daily decisions.

This mindset has trickled across to the workplace, with Gen Zers evaluating their professional decisions through an environmentally conscious lens. So much so that 61% of Gen Z professionals said they would consider turning down a job opportunity if they do not believe in the employer’s green policies.

Moreover, the majority (59%) are interested in working in a green job over the next five years. This interest is driven by their desire to protect the environment (57%), their belief that there are good opportunities in green jobs (51%), and the potential for better financial compensation (49%).

Gen Z professionals need integrated support to access green opportunities

Despite this overwhelming interest in green jobs, Gen Z professionals lack awareness of the green career paths available to them.

LinkedIn research highlights that only 3 in 10 Gen Z professionals in the UAE have a good awareness of the available green roles, while 63% of them believe that there’s a general lack of green opportunities in the labor market. Only 16% believe adequate training is available to them to acquire green skills that would help them compete for these roles.

The UAE has been steadfast in its support for youth-led climate action. The United Nations Climate Summit (COP28) in Dubai offered a unique platform to expand youth participation in climate change policymaking through the International Youth Climate Delegates Program. But on a more granular level, climate progress could be hindered unless green jobs become easier to access. This will require targeted action by businesses and policymakers in order to prepare young professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to integrate into green roles.

This sentiment is echoed by Gen Zers themselves, as 62% of them in the UAE say that financial support, and more than 50% say that employer-driven programs and government incentives would encourage them to complete green skills training.

Ali Matar, EMEA Growth Markets Leader at LinkedIn, says “Gen Z professionals are projected to represent over a quarter of the international labor force by 2025, so it is important that employers listen more closely to them. This generation is unyielding in their demand for green policies that match their values from their employers and decision-makers, and they are becoming increasingly aware of their role in addressing environmental issues. The first step for them is to acquire the green skills that would enable them to do so; an endeavor that would require the full weight of the labor market actors ”.

