A record-high of 35% of Egypt-based respondents already have water- and energy-saving products installed in their bathrooms

Cairo, Egypt: As the world begins to witness the UN’s global climate change conference – COP 27 in Egypt, GROHE brand initiated a survey in collaboration with YouGov which showed that in only three out of nine countries in EMENA around 50% of the population have changed their showering habits to save water and energy costs. Taking a specific look at Egypt, a record-high of 35% of Egypt- based respondents already have water- and energy-saving products installed in their bathrooms and 44% are showering colder, shorter or less often.

These findings clearly show how consumer behaviour is changing towards a being more environmentally conscious, but more can be done.

On display in its LIVE Center in New Cairo, the GROHE brand’s portfolio offers a number of opportunities for consumers to reduce their environmental footprint. For instance, GROHE’s EcoJoy technology that is used for numerous models of showers. The integrated flow restrictor automatically reduces water consumption and has proved successful with its increasing sales share, currently around 80% of sales of the basin faucet segment.

Transforming how LIXIL, the global pioneering manufacturer in water and housing products with its GROHE brand, the leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, approaches environmental issues is a critical part of transforming for impact. LIXIL´s environmental strategy consists of three pillars: "climate change mitigation and adaptation", "water sustainability", and "Circular economy". The transition to a net zero economy is the critical challenge of our times, with a strategy to reduce CO2 emissions for society as a whole. But as a positive impact, LIXILs goal is being CO2 neutral by 2050.

Nizar Abdel Kader, Leader Egypt Libya & Sudan, LIXIL EMENA, commented: “At LIXIL with its GROHE brand, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. We are also proud to continue leading crucial conversations on the importance of sustainability, sharing our objectives which align with Egypt’s Vision 2030. We look forward to continuing to plan for and implement impactful initiatives that deliver on our environmental strategy and 2050 net-zero goals.”

Always striving to improve water consumption habits amongst the community, GROHE has also witnessed the success of its Green Hospital initiative in partnership with the General Authority for Healthcare, which was launched last year across a number of Egyptian public hospitals. “Green Hospital” served as an extension to the brand's "Green Mosque" initiative which looked to install water-efficient products in mosques across the Middle East - a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment and responsibility towards the communities it operates in.

Commenting on the initiative, Nizar added: “With all focus turning towards actioning initiatives rather than just planning for the future, LIXIL with its GROHE brand has celebrated a number of sustainable activities, including providing water saving faucets that have reduced water consumption by 30% at medical institutions, while at the same time further reducing the risk of disease transmission.”

To further explore LIXIL’s sustainability plans and understand how you can save energy in the bathroom through its sub brands, please visit LIXIL Sustainability and explore how you can save energy in the bathroom on our digital experience hub, please visit GROHE X.

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com

About GROHE

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of LIXIL, a manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products. In order to offer "Pure Freude an Wasser", every product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability. Portfolio highlights such as the GROHE Eurosmart line or the GROHE thermostat series as well as groundbreaking innovations such as the GROHE Blue water system are the perfect embodiment of these values. Focused on customer needs, GROHE creates life-enhancing and sustainable product solutions that offer added value for consumers. To make everyday work easier for its professional partners, the brand also offers a comprehensive range of services, including the GROHE + loyalty program and GIVE – a training program for the next generation of installers.

With water at the core of its business, GROHE contributes to LIXIL’s corporate responsibility strategy with a resource-saving value chain: from CO2-neutral* production, water- and energy-saving product technologies, the removal of unnecessary plastic in the product packaging, all the way to the launch of Cradle to Cradle Certified® products. With the hybrid communication ecosystem GROHE X, the brand provides further impulses for the industry. Whether digitally on the brand experience hub, physically or hybrid in the GROHE X Brand & Communication Experience Center in Hemer, Germany or on the road with the GROHE X Motion Trucks, the brand connects people to enhance LIXIL’s purpose to “make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere”.

*includes CO2 compensation projects, more on green.grohe.com

