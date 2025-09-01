Rising costs, labour shortages and supply pressures challenge project delivery.

Currie & Brown urges early action and resilient procurement to keep projects on track.

Dubai: Currie & Brown, a world-leading project management, cost management and advisory services firm, has released its latest UAE Market Overview. The report shows the country entering a new phase of growth. Record investment in transport, housing and tourism is reshaping construction, unlocking opportunities beyond Dubai and Abu Dhabi and drawing investors to new regions.

But growth brings pressure. Costs are rising and supply chains are stretched. The report shows that resilient procurement and early planning are vital to keep projects on track and give asset owners the certainty they need to deliver.

Delivery risks are increasing. Demand for skilled labour and quality materials is rising. Global markets are volatile, and regional competition is growing. These pressures are squeezing project margins.

Doug McGillivray, Regional Managing Director, Southern Gulf at Currie & Brown comments:

“The UAE’s scale of investment is transforming demand across the Emirates. We’re seeing that those who act early and decisively to broaden supply chains, secure skilled labour and plan with realistic timelines, are able to deliver with certainty. Those who hesitate face rising costs and delays.”

Key insights from the report

Currie & Brown’s report sets out how asset owners can cut through complexity and seize the opportunities created by the UAE’s continuing growth.

Building asset costs: Construction costs are still rising. Material prices, workforce shortages and supply chain disruption are driving the increases in line with annual inflation forecasts.

Procurement strategies: Stakeholders are acting early to cut risk. Many are locking in key materials sooner, adding escalation clauses to contracts and mixing local sourcing with imports to reduce tariff and supply risks.

UAE commodity prices: Local prices remain steady despite global volatility. Strong supply chains, longerterm buying strategies and major infrastructure spending are keeping projects on track. Regular cost checks remain critical.

Global commodity markets: Prices for steel, aluminium and other key materials are volatile. Trade policy shifts and geopolitical pressures demand flexible plans and tight cost control.

The Currie & Brown UAE Market Overview provides developers, investors and asset owners with practical guidance to navigate volatility while seizing opportunities in one of the world’s most ambitious construction markets.

Read the full report UAE market overview report

