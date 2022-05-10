Tours, activities and attractions have become key motivators for travellers

Travel experiences worth $254 billion in 2019

Close to one million operators belong to this sector worldwide

These insights were shared during the ARIVALDubai@ATM forum at ATM 2022 in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The vital role of in-destination experiences was under the spotlight yesterday (Monday 9th May) during the opening session of the ARIVALDubai@ATM forum, which gathers the industry’s brightest minds and leading voices to discuss the essential themes defining tours, activities, attractions and experiences in 2022 and beyond.

In 2019, travel experiences achieved $254 billion in global gross industry sales, making it the third-largest sector in travel and tourism after transportation and accommodation, with almost one million operators around the world. Operators in this sector include organisers of tours, activities, attractions and experiences with over 140 diverse business categories working in the field. Up to 50% have launched their businesses since 2015 and upwards of 70 new startups within tours, activities and attractions have raised $2.6 billion since 2017.

Sharing the latest global research and insights from Arival on the ATM 2022 Travel Tech Stage yesterday, Douglas Quinby, Co-Founder and CEO, Arival, said, “We surveyed travellers about what matters most to them when they are travelling and they prioritised attractions, activities and tours above other factors. Experiences are not just the ‘things to do’ - they are the reasons to go, representing a significant opportunity for the travel and tourism industry.’’

Technology adoption and getting connected is the major focus for the in-destination industry as it moves to a new phase. Quinby added, “Consumers are increasingly booking their travel experiences online - a trend that has accelerated significantly since the pandemic. The sector, therefore, needs to look to technology adoption and working with reservation system providers to make their products more accessible online.’’

The ARIVALDubai@ATM forum advances the creation of in-destination experiences by providing insights and a community for creators and sellers of tours, activities and attractions. For the first time in Dubai since a successful virtual format at ATM in 2021, the event examines current and future trends and focuses on growing business through marketing, technology, distribution, thought leadership, and executive-level connections. Other topics discussed at the one-day forum included the role of sustainability in driving the in-destination business forward.

Elsewhere on the agenda at ATM 2022 Travel Tech Stage, the inaugural ATM Draper-Aladdin Start-up Competition also began on the ATM Travel Tech Stage, seeing a selection of the region’s most innovative start-ups pitch to a panel of industry judges for the chance to secure up to $500,000 of investment, plus the opportunity to compete for a further $500,000 as part of the hit TV show, Meet the Drapers.

Organised by Reed Exhibitions and working in collaboration with the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), ATM 2022 focuses on the theme of ‘the future of international travel and tourism’, shining a spotlight on the growth trajectory of the industry, as travel and tourism professionals address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Other key events taking place during the 29th edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) from 9 – 12 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre include ATM Travel Tech (Formerly Travel Forward) and ILTM Arabia.

If you are planning to attend ATM in-person, please feel free to post using the hashtags #ImGoingtoATM and #ATMDubai.

To register for ATM 2022, go to https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb/enquire.html.

For more news about ATM, you can visit https://hub.wtm.com/category/press/atm-press-releases/.

For general information on this year’s show, please visit wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html.

-Ends-

About Arabian Travel Market (ATM)

Arabian Travel Market (ATM), now on its 29th year, is the leading, international travel and tourism event in the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. ATM 2021 showcased over 1,300 exhibiting companies from 62 countries across nine halls at Dubai World Trade Centre, with attendees from more than 110 countries over the four days. Arabian Travel Market is part of Arabian Travel Week. #ATMDubai

Next in-person event: Monday 9 to Thursday 12 May 2022, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html

Next virtual event: Tuesday 17 to Wednesday 18 May 2022

About Arabian Travel Week

Arabian Travel Week is a festival of events taking place within and alongside Arabian Travel Market 2022. Providing a renewed focus for the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector, it includes ATM Virtual, ILTM Arabia, ARIVAL Dubai, Influencers’ events and activations, as well as Travel Tech. It also features the ATM Buyer Forums, ATM Speed Networking Events as well as a series of country summits.

https://www.wtm.com/arabian-travel-week/en-gb.html

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face to face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

RELX About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £33bn, €39bn, $47bn.*

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

About World Travel Market

World Travel Market (WTM) Portfolio comprises leading travel events, online portals and virtual platforms across four continents. The events are:

WTM London, the leading global event for the travel industry, is the must-attend three-day exhibition for the worldwide travel and tourism industry. The show facilitates business connections for the global (leisure) travel community. Senior travel industry professionals, government ministers and international media visit ExCeL London every November, generating travel industry contracts.

Next live event: Monday 7 to 9 November 2022 at ExCel London

http://london.wtm.com/

WTM Latin America takes place annually in the city of São Paulo and attracts around 20,000 tourism professionals during the three-day event. The event offers qualified content together with networking and business opportunities. In this its ninth edition – there have been eight face-to-face events along with a 100% virtual one, which was held in 2021 – WTM Latin America continued to focus on effective business generation, and achieved the advance booking of six thousand meetings that were held between buyers, travel agents and exhibitors in 2022.

Next event: Tuesday 4 to Thursday 6 April 2023 – Expo Center Norte, SP, Brazil

http://latinamerica.wtm.com/

WTM Africa launched in 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. In 2022, WTM Africa facilitated more than 7 thousand unique pre-scheduled appointments, an increase of more than 7% compared to 2019 and welcomed more than 6 thousand visitors (unaudited), the same number as in 2019.

Next event: Monday 3 to Wednesday 5 April 2023 – Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town http://africa.wtm.com/

About ATW Connect: Africa Travel Week’s digital arm, is a virtual hub packed to the seams with interesting content, industry news and insights, and the opportunity to hear from experts on a variety of topics in our new monthly webinar series. All with the aim to keep all of us in the travel and tourism industry connected. ATW Connect focuses on inbound and outbound markets for general leisure tourism, luxury travel, LGBTQ+ travel and the MICE/business travel sector as well as travel technology.

https://atwconnect.com/

WTM Global Hub, is the new WTM Portfolio online portal created to connect and support travel industry professionals around the world. The resource hub offers the latest guidance and knowledge to help exhibitors, buyers and others in the travel industry face the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic. WTM Portfolio is tapping into its global network of experts to create content for the hub. https://hub.wtm.com/

Media contact:

NATHALIE VISELE

Director

Indigo Icon Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-mail: nathalie.visele@shamalcomms.com

Website: www.shamalcomms.com