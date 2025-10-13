Complexity of multi-country planning cited as the biggest challenge (28%) to retiring outside of the UAE.

Future Planner, a key enhancement in HSBC Premier, is the first of its kind in the UAE.

HSBC elevated its Premier offering in the UAE, delivering a new Future Planner tool as fresh survey data reveals one in four UAE residents (25%) who plan to live or retire outside the country are not confident in their financial plan while almost one in 10 (8%) admitted to having no plan at all. The findings, commissioned by HSBC and conducted by YouGov, highlight a planning challenge for all UAE residents that HSBC aims to ease with the introduction of Future Planner within its mobile bank app - one of several enhancements to HSBC’s new Premier account.

Future Planner

The first of its kind for UAE banking, HSBC’s Future Planner is a comprehensive financial planning tool which enables users to set financial goals, simulate multiple scenarios and forecast net-worth over a range of time periods. The tool visualises how key financial aspirations—like retirement, buying a home or funding children’s education—may be impacted by everyday decisions and market changes.

Linked to the customer’s HSBC accounts, the tool provides actionable steps and specialist support to cover a wide number of financial planning needs. Future Planner is one of multiple enhancements the bank is rolling out globally under a revamped Premier proposition as HSBC increases focus on affluent, internationally minded customers.

“The UAE is one of the world’s most international markets, and our customers’ lives and finances often span countries and currencies, so the elevated Premier account, including Future Planner, is built to support cross-border banking needs while simplifying the next step in a customer’s wealth journey,” Dinesh Sharma, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking for the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye.

“By combining digital planning with access to specialists and our global connectivity, we’re helping customers take steps to make more confident decisions whether their plans are here in the Emirates or beyond.”

Beyond banking

Built upon four pillars; wealth, health, travel and international, the new HSBC Premier account covers an extensive new proposition, ranging from wealth solutions, health and travel privileges to more convenient and easier access in international banking.

“Our poll highlights how the complex planning needs of international customers can be particularly challenging. The new Premier offering is designed to better serve those local and international customers with more specialised needs, especially the mass affluent segment whose financial lives are increasingly global and advice-led.”

“Covering finance and lifestyle, now is an ideal time to give further support this growing segment. More and more people are coming from around the world to live and work in the UAE and, thanks to successful government residency reforms, an increasing number of them will stay longer, put down roots and even retire here. With enhancements covering wealth, health, travel and international banking, we believe this is a market where this upgrade will be particularly valued,” Dinesh Sharma added.

Premier pillars designed on sophisticated client needs

Wealth: For investment planning and management, Financial Planner supplements the existing World Trader platform on mobile banking. World Trader has seen a 535% increase in the value of trades in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period last year with assets under management rising 75% to $883m. Future Planner now enables goals-based planning and connects customers to specialist advice and a broad investment and protection toolkit, aligning day-to-day actions with longer-term objectives.

Health: HSBC’s elevated proposition internationally allows Premier customers and HSBC card holders exclusive access to health and wellbeing services via trusted partnerships in the UAE.

Travel: Customers receive free access to airport lounges, concierge services in addition to insurance and travel privileges, aligning with affluent customers’ lifestyle priorities.

International: With HSBC’s global footprint, Premier enables overseas account opening, global view, instant Global Money transfers and seamless cross-border support for internationally mobile customers.

A matter of confidence

Of the total surveyed, 6% have no intention of ever moving away from the UAE while only 34% said they are very confident in their financial plan for life after the UAE. Of those who do plan to live or retire outside of the country, when asked what the biggest financial planning challenge is, complexity of planning across multiple countries was most cited, 28% of respondents. This was followed by insufficient income (18%) and not thinking about it yet (16%).

The poll also asked UAE adults about personal health and wellbeing and found it has become a top priority for 34% of people over the past year while 10% allow it to lag behind other priorities.

Wealth centre and Dubai Opera partnership

HSBC is investing in growing among the affluent segment in the UAE and has recently opened its first Middle East Wealth Centre in Jumeirah. As part of a broader focus on the financial and experiential needs of Premier clients, HSBC has also become an Official Partner of Dubai Opera for the 2025–2026 season, bringing exclusive cultural moments closer to customers.

“Our goal is to be the international bank of choice for affluent customers, supporting their wealth management and day-to-day banking needs, locally and internationally. This new Premier proposition, coupled with HSBC’s expertise and network helps us do what we do better than anyone else - connect customers to a world of opportunities,” concluded Dinesh Sharma.

Full details of the Premier account, including terms and conditions can be found at: https://www.hsbc.ae

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$73bn as at 31 December 2024.

YouGov poll

The study was conducted by YouGov, a global market research and data analytics firm, on behalf of HSBC. Fieldwork took place from 2 – 8 October through YouGov’s UAE Omnibus, an online survey administered among 1,052 adults aged 18 and above. The sample was nationally representative of the UAE population, maintaining quotas on age, gender, nationality and region to ensure balanced representation.

Financial planning apps

Future Planner is the UAE’s first financial planning app to combine goal tracking, scenario planning and integrated wealth simulation with direct access to bank experts and resources.