Notable findings include Off Plan properties making up 63% of all property sales

Dubai, UAE: haus & haus Real Estate has just published its industry leading Dubai Area Reports for Q2 2024, revealing key findings that will help guide those considering making a move in the months ahead.

Combining insights from the company with notable trends observed on Property Monitor and backed by Dubai Land Department (DLD), there are 33 reports spread across 30 communities – plus a separate Off Plan report.

Q2 highlights include:

40,480 properties transferred

Total sales over AED 104 billion in Q2 2024, compared to Dh52 billion in Q2 2023

Off Plan properties made up 63% of all property sales

78 new projects launched, translating to 19,156 new units launched

Palm Jumeirah saw a total sales value of AED 2.694 billion

­

About haus & haus Real Estate Group

haus & haus was founded in 2013 by UK friends and property experts James Perry, Luke Remington, and Simon Baker. With a purpose to unlock opportunities for clients on their Dubai real estate journey, haus & haus focuses on delivering outstanding service and support built on trust, accountability and a strong sense of community.

With over 10 years of experience in Dubai's property industry, the team has grown into a trusted and recommended real estate group of 300+ experts in Sales, Leasing, Holiday Rental, Property Management, Commercial, Property Investments, and more.

A regular recipient of top industry awards, the company is also featured in a BBC Three factual entertainment TV series Dubai Hustle which follows a group of its agents.

