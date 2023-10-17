Average price of secondary sales up by 31% in Q3 compared to Q3 last year

haus & haus’ top performing area was Dubai Hills Estate

Dubai, UAE: haus & haus Real Estate – one of Dubai’s leading property companies – has released its Dubai Market Reports for Q3, combining key insights from the company with notable trends observed on Property Monitor.

These are individual reports showing trends and community updates for different communities such as Arabian Ranches, Dubai Hills Estate, Jumeriah Golf Estates, The Palm Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai.

There is also a separate Off Plan report, showcasing this rising segment.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE

86% of all Off Plan transaction were apartments, 12% were townhouses, and only 2% were villas.

Total value of all off plan transactions was 29,238,109,781 (just under 30 billion). That’s a 93% increase from Q3 2022.

Total sales value of secondary sales market increased by 58% in Q3 compared to same period last year.

Total transactions of secondary sales market increased by 21% in Q3 compared to same period last year.

Average price of secondary sales up by 31% in Q3 compared to same period last year.

INSIGHTS INCLUDE

Buyers are more active changing their plans, changing their holiday arrangements, and even flying home if it means buying/selling.

It is the people who have been here for many years who are now deciding to buy as Dubai becomes their permanent home. Some have been thinking of buying for a while and are watching prices increase so are no longer waiting around.

There is still a lack of supply across most major communities and while this continues prices are likely to keep rising.

haus & haus top 5 performing areas:

Dubai Hills Estate

Arabian Ranches

Jumeriah Golf Estates / Victory Heights / Green Community DIP

Jumeriah Park / Jumeriah Village Triangle

Dubai Marina

About haus & haus Real Estate Group

Founded in 2013, haus & haus is a leading Dubai real estate agency with an established record of achievement and delivery in Sales, Leasing, Holiday Rental, Property Management, Commercial, and Property Investments. It was established and is managed by three Managing Directors and experienced industry leaders – Simon Baker, Luke Remington, and James Perry. With a large and rapidly expanding team of highly qualified property consultants and certified by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), haus & haus excels in terms of professionalism and industry expertise, helping thousands of customers to achieve their property dreams. A regular recipient of top industry awards, the company is also featured in a BBC Three factual entertainment TV series Dubai Hustle which follows a group of its young new recruits.

Note: The correct name format for the company is haus & haus (lower case letters and ‘&’).

