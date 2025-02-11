Dubai, UAE: Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, has released a new report exposing the rising of real estate scams in the Middle East. Cybercriminals are exploiting online platforms to deceive victims –often expatriates and individuals relocating to new cities with an urgency to secure a home– into paying for fraudulent property listings, resulting in significant financial losses.

According to the report, the median financial loss per case in the Middle East is approximately $3,064 with annual losses reaching millions per institution. Real estate scams are becoming a growing concern in the Middle East, with fraudsters taking advantage of both the increasing reliance on digital platforms and the urgency of individuals securing a home. Group-IB works alongside local authorities and institutions to enhance digital security, leveraging their expertise in fraud prevention and cybersecurity to combat online deceptive practices.

The fraud process begins when a scammer copies an existing property listing and republishes it under their name. Victims are lured in by below-market rental rates and engage with the fraudster via messaging apps like WhatsApp. To establish credibility, the fraudster sends additional photos, often sourced from the original advertisement, and issues a fake rental contract using a legitimate real estate registration platform. Fraudsters then instruct the victim to transfer funds through electronic wallets or direct bank transfer to a mule account.

Fraudsters often target victims based on their online searches for rental properties, using keywords related to urgent housing needs, expatriate relocation, or below-market rent offers. Scammers rely on high-ranking search results and well-known rental listing platforms to lure victims in.

Based on geohash data uncovered by the report, the scammers seem to originate from different countries, sometimes using VPNs or GPS spoofing programmes to mask their location.

Real estate scams have severe consequences, affecting both financial institutions and individual victims. These schemes exploit trust and psychological manipulation, leading to significant financial losses that are impossible to recover and potential identity theft as fraudsters often collect sensitive personal data during these transactions.

The report provided recommendations on safeguarding against real estate fraud, emphasizing the importance of verifying property ownership through official documents, understanding local real estate procedures, and visiting the property in person before making any payments. It also cautioned against pressure tactics that demand immediate payments and stressed the need for thorough research before committing to any transaction.

Group-IB’s Fraud Protection analysts have identified a structured fraud workflow that involves the following key components:

Victim – An individual searching for rental properties, unknowingly targeted by scammers.

– An individual searching for rental properties, unknowingly targeted by scammers. Fraudster – A scammer who creates fake property listings and persuades victims to transfer money.

– A scammer who creates fake property listings and persuades victims to transfer money. Ad Platform – A popular online marketplace where fraudulent listings are posted.

– A popular online marketplace where fraudulent listings are posted. Rental Registration Platform – A legitimate government system exploited to create fake rental agreements.

– A legitimate government system exploited to create fake rental agreements. Mule Bank Account – A fraudulent account used to receive and launder stolen funds.

Real-life Cases:

• Case 1: A victim found a rental listing on a well-known platform and contacted the advertiser. The scammer sent a lease agreement through a legitimate regulatory platform, making the offer seem credible. After transferring an initial deposit, the victim was asked for additional payments. When they refused, the scammer vanished.

• Case 2: Another victim communicated with a fraudster via WhatsApp, received a contract, and made the payment. Upon attempting to move in, they discovered the actual property owner had no knowledge of the deal.

