United Arab Emirates: Employees in the United Arab Emirates continue to rely heavily on the office as a place to focus, collaborate and access technology, according to new findings from the Gensler Global Workplace Survey 2026.

The annual research, conducted by the Gensler Research Institute, this year surveyed more than 16,400 full-time office workers across 16 countries to understand how people work today and what employees expect from the workplace in an era of rapid digital transformation.

In the UAE, employees spend “53% of their workweek in the office”, with the remainder of their time distributed across homes, coworking environments, client sites and business travel.

Despite the rise of hybrid work globally, employees say the workplace remains critical to achieving their best performance. Respondents reported that they would ideally spend “65% of their time in the office” to maximise both individual productivity and collaboration with their teams.

Todd Pilgreen, Principal and Co-Managing Director at Gensler Middle East and APME Regional Practice Area Leader - Mixed Use & Retail Centers and Retail & Consumer Experience said: “Our report findings reflect how the role of the office has evolved. Rather than simply providing desk space, workplaces increasingly function as hubs for collaboration, learning and access to specialised resources. The surrounding neighbourhood also plays an important role in shaping how employees experience the workplace. This is something Gensler took into consideration very early on when we chose the location for our Dubai office in Al Serkal and our Abu Dhabi office in the Abu Dhabi Trade Centre Building.”

Technology and focus drive office attendance

The survey also identified the “primary reasons employees in the UAE choose to work from the office”. The top motivations include “access to technology, the ability to focus on work, professional development or coaching opportunities, leadership visibility and socialising with colleagues.”

Workplace environments and amenities shape employee experience

Employees in the UAE also emphasised the importance of workplace environments that support productivity and wellbeing. Within the office, workers identified “cafés or food halls, work cafés, dedicated team or project rooms, social hubs such as lounges, and fitness or wellbeing facilities” as some of the most valuable spaces supporting the workplace experience. Survey respondents ranked “medical or health facilities, grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants and pharmacies” among the most valuable amenities located near the office.”

Joyce Jarjoura, Workplace Studio Director, Senior Associate, Financial Services Practice Area Leader Middle East, Regional Professional Services Practice Area Leader Gensler APME. Added: “The workplace is increasingly part of a broader ecosystem that supports both professional performance and everyday life. Designing workplaces that integrate the right mix of spaces, amenities and technology helps organisations support how people work today.”

Designing workplaces for the future of work

The research highlights a growing opportunity for organisations to rethink workplace environments to better support employee performance, collaboration and professional development.

As organisations across the UAE continue to adopt new technologies and digital tools, the office remains a critical environment where employees connect with colleagues, access resources and develop new skills.

Media Contact:

Rochelle Alphonso

rochelle@a-comms.com

The full Global Workplace Survey 2026 is available to download

About the Global Workplace Survey

Conducted by the Gensler Research Institute, the 2026 Global Workplace Survey gathers insights from more than 16,400 full-time office workers across 16 countries and 10 industries, providing one of the most comprehensive datasets on how and where people work today.

The research builds on more than two decades of workplace studies and a dataset of nearly 125,000 respondents, offering insight into the evolving relationship between workplace design, employee experience, and business performance.

About Gensler

At Gensler, the value of our work stems from its positive impact on the human experience. We are a dynamic and collaborative design firm uniting creativity, research, and innovation to solve complex problems for our clients. Our work challenges conventional ideas about architecture and the built environment. We aren’t just designing buildings — we are reimagining cities and places that make a difference in people’s lives. Founded in 1965, Gensler has built a team of 6,000 professionals who partner with clients in over 100 countries each year. Everything we do is guided by our mission: to create a better world through the power of design.

www.gensler.com.