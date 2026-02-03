Dubai, United Arab Emirates — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN), in partnership with the World Governments Summit (“WGS”), today launched a new joint report, Creative Futures: The Springboard for Sustained Economic Growth and Diversification, offering governments and public sector leaders a strategic roadmap for harnessing the creative economy as a driver of national prosperity, innovation and global influence.

The report highlights a paradigm shift: cultural and creative industries (spanning film, music, performing arts, publishing, design, gaming, architecture and digital content creation) are no longer peripheral to economic planning. Once considered specialised sectors, they are now recognised as essential engines for sustainable growth, talent development and soft power. The report highlights the size of the global creative economy (approximately $2.25 trillion in 2020), accounting for 3.1% of global GDP and employing nearly 6.2% of the global employment. It also reveals that every $1 invested in creative industries generates approximately $2.50 in overall economic output, reflecting extensive spillover benefits across tourism, manufacturing and urban services.

“This report shows that creativity is not just an asset for culture, it is a cornerstone of national economic strategy,” said Antoine Nasr, a Senior Managing Director and Head of FTI Consulting Middle East. “By integrating governance, financing, talent development and global engagement, governments can unlock transformative value from the creative economy, driving innovation, job creation and international influence.”

Key insights from the report include:

Whole-of-Government Governance for Cultural Power: Coordinated, cross-ministerial governance structures, supported by dedicated units, enable governments to transform creative potential into measurable economic impact.

Innovative Financing for the Creative Economy: New funding mechanisms, including blended finance, guarantees and dedicated creative funds, can overcome traditional capital barriers for creative enterprises.

Building the Future Workforce: Embedding creativity, entrepreneurship and adaptive skills into education systems ensures a talent pipeline capable of sustaining the digital creative economy.

Expanding Creative Exports and Global Influence: Creative industries serve as vital instruments of soft power, enabling nations to strengthen cultural diplomacy, global visibility and economic competitiveness.

Reem Baggash, Deputy Managing Director for Strategy, Content and Communications at WGS, added: “By investing in governance, talent, financing and global outreach, nations can secure economic resilience, cultural influence and long-term prosperity in a rapidly evolving world. This report is a call to action for governments to recognise the creative economy as a strategic national asset.”

The report concludes that the creative economy represents a generational opportunity for the countries that act decisively today to shape global cultural industries for decades. While those who delay risk being consumers rather than producers, and importers rather than exporters.

Creative Futures: The Springboard for Sustained Economic Growth and Diversification is available for download here in English and Arabic:

English: https://www.worldgovernmentssummit.org/observer/reports/detail/creative-futures-the-springboard-for-sustained-economic-growth-and-diversification

Arabic: https://www.worldgovernmentssummit.org/ar/observer/reports/detail/creative-futures-the-springboard-for-sustained-economic-growth-and-diversification

