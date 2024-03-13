English proficiency is seen as important to future-proof careers against AI.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Pearson, the world's leading learning company, has recently unveiled insights from its latest study that are set to revolutionize our understanding of the English language's role in societal progress and economic growth. In an era marked by global connectivity and cultural exchange, English proficiency emerges not merely as an academic achievement but as a way to unlock higher pay and wider job opportunities. This is pertinent in the development of national strategies, particularly in the context of Saudi Arabia's inspiring Vision 2030.

Pearson interviewed more than 5,000 speakers of English as a second or additional language from Japan, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Italy, and Florida (USA). In Saudi Arabia, an astounding 98% of Saudi respondents perceive English proficiency as essential for employment, positioning it at the forefront of requisite skills in the contemporary and future job market.

Pearson's study underscores the critical role of the English language in driving professional success and economic prosperity.

Those with the highest English proficiency are more satisfied with their existing income and jobs. According to the research, a majority (93%) of Saudi respondents deem English proficiency as crucial in determining their earning potential. Individuals adept in English often secure better-paid positions, illustrating the significant influence of language proficiency on career advancement and job satisfaction. Additionally, 48% of respondents believe that someone who can communicate effectively in English can earn 50-100% more than someone who cannot.

Furthermore, only 11% of those with limited English reported earning over 300,000 SAR per year, whereas for those with a high level of English proficiency, this figure rises to 42%. We also find those with higher levels of English proficiency are also more likely to be in more senior or leadership roles – 43% of those with limited English proficiency are in a Management role vs 82% of those with advanced English skills. This finding underscores the value of English proficiency in unlocking personal growth and professional opportunities for the Saudi workforce.

The study from Pearson also shows more than half (55%) of the Saudi English learners think knowing the language will open up a wider range of job roles, similarly, a majority (56%) the Saudi respondents say that English will help them climb the ladder to more senior positions in their field.

Furthermore, with 23% of respondents in Saudi Arabia working for a company that has adopted English as the working language, the prevalence of English in professional settings across the Kingdom is palpable. This underscores the importance of English language skills in the globalized economy, where English serves as a primary conduit for communication and collaboration across borders. Notably, the ability to forge stronger connections with colleagues is paramount in Saudi Arabia, with nearly 2-in-5 respondents perceiving proficiency in English as a hallmark of ambition.

Gio Giovannelli, President of English Language Learning at Pearson said: “This research underscores the significant role of English in enabling individuals to thrive in and beyond the workplace, particularly in Saudi Arabia. However, our findings reveal a confidence shortfall in English proficiency that impacts individuals' work performance, social interactions, and world engagement. As we navigate an AI-driven future with potential job uncertainties, the value of English as a standout skill will only amplify. Pearson is proud to encourage English learners to bolster their skills swiftly with personalized learning tailored to their level.”

Futureproofing against AI

With AI knocking on the door, the research revealed many employees are uncertain about the future of their jobs. Notably, 49% of respondents are pursuing English language to mitigate the impact of AI and technology on their careers, either to stay abreast of technological advancements or to augment their skills profile for enhanced market competitiveness. This perspective is pivotal as the Kingdom advances towards its Vision 2030 objectives, aiming to foster a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.

Lack of confidence in English proficiency, despite needing to use it frequently

Pearson’s research suggests that there is up to a 40% skills gap in English language ability across industries. While 80% of respondents in Saudi stated that they had an English qualification, only a little more than a quarter (42%) feel confident across all four skills of reading, listening, writing, and speaking English in the workplace. Nearly four quarters (90%) of Saudi respondents went as far as to say their jobs would be easier if they knew better English, and only a quarter of respondents felt they could fully express themselves when using the language to do their jobs.

Job Satisfaction: Link Between English Proficiency and Job Satisfaction

Job satisfaction is intricately linked to English proficiency and the provision of language training in the workplace, with a notable 14-point difference observed in satisfaction levels between employees with varying English skills. Despite 94% of workers expressing the importance of learning and development, only 44% of companies in Saudi Arabia currently offer language upskilling programs. The data underscores the significance of language training, as companies providing such initiatives witness significantly higher job satisfaction rates among employees. This emphasizes the need for employers to prioritize language training as part of their retention and engagement strategies, recognizing language skills not only as valuable workplace assets but also as key factors in employees' professional fulfilment.

English as a skill for life; not just work

But it’s not just for job and income prospects where English skills are proving critical. Over three quarters (90%) of Saudi respondents said it’s an important skill in their personal lives, and 93% think it will be increasingly necessary in the future. Nearly half (48%) said that making progress in English has made them more confident across all areas of their life.

Indeed, motivators for wanting to learn English outside of work included: a desire to travel more (55%), to be able to watch TV, films and online content in English (43%) and to be able to read the English around them (51%). Respondents from Saudi Arabia also said it would help them with their future studies (49%).

Making friends was also given as a key reason for learning English, with more than a third (38%). It’s also boosting people’s social media prowess: nearly a quarter (25%) of respondents said better use of English meant they had attracted more followers.

A shortfall in relevant English education

While English learning is widespread (80% had an English qualification), 40% felt their formal education failed to equip them with a good enough level of English to communicate properly. Over half (53%) said this was because their learning was focused on grammar and vocabulary, rather than using English in real-world situations. More than half also say they hadn’t had enough opportunity to use English outside of the classroom.

Pearson is dedicated to supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by offering innovative learning solutions to enhance English language proficiency, fostering economic diversification, boosting employment opportunities, and promoting a culture of lifelong learning. One such solution is Pearson's Global Scale of English (GSE), a standardized tool ranging from 10 to 90 that precisely measures English proficiency and aligns with popular proficiency exams. The GSE empowers learners to accurately assess their proficiency level, track progress, and set achievable goals, thereby contributing to Pearson's mission to elevate language education for personal and economic advancement.

About the research

Pearson’s study of 5,000 speakers of English as a second or additional language was conducted by PSB Insights at the end of 2023 across Japan, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Italy and USA (Florida.)

Respondents were aged 18-64, who didn’t speak English as a first language, and were either: actively learning English, regularly using English at work, professionally motivated to learn English or believed English would make their job easier or improve their job prospects.

