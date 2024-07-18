DUBAI, UAE – Ecolab Inc., a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, released its 2023 Growth & Impact Report, which documents the company’s performance on economic, environmental, social and governance topics and showcases the company’s progress toward its vision of creating 2030 Positive Impact.

For more than a century, Ecolab has harnessed innovative technology to achieve positive business performance and sustainability outcomes, driving profitable growth for customers and its own operations. Today, this commitment remains, as Ecolab continues to create a positive impact while enhancing profitability.

“Ecolab sees a future that is net positive, where businesses can grow both their bottom lines and their positive impact on the world,” said Christophe Beck, Chairman and CEO, Ecolab. “We delivered our best year yet in 2023, and our new Growth & Impact Report illustrates how collaborating with customers and partners is helping build a positive future.”

Ecolab integrates its commitment to people, planet and business health throughout its product and service offerings. By leveraging science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service, the company enhances its own business while creating shared value and positive outcomes for customers.

In 2023, Ecolab worked with customers to help:

Conserve 857 billion liters of water worldwide, equivalent to the drinking water needs of 782 million people

Save 47.9 billion liters of water in the IMEA region, the equivalent of annual drinking water needs of more than 43 million people;

Provide safe food to 1.4 billion people;

Clean 60 billion hands; and

Avoid 3.8 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

While Ecolab’s most significant impact is through its work with customers, the company also leads by example in its operations and communities. In 2023, Ecolab outperformed its operational climate and water targets, making substantial progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing water stewardship in pursuit of achieving a Net Positive Water Impact. Further accomplishments include:

Releasing the first-ever Ecolab Watermark™ Study, which found access to clean and safe water to be a leading environmental concern for consumers across the globe.

Continuing Ecolab’s work as a founding member of the Water Resilience Coalition, which has grown from seven to 37 companies with a market capitalization of $4.8 trillion.

Achieving 100% renewable electricity in Ecolab’s European operations, bringing the company 80% of the way toward its goal of 100% renewable electricity globally by 2030.

Continuing to implement circular economy principles by avoiding 14.5 million pounds of virgin plastic packaging.

Donating $18.5 million to global communities in the form of product donations, cash grants and associate volunteerism.

Bringing the company’s total Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS)-certified facility count to 10.

Enabling water conservation, accessibility and equity around the globe through the Ecolab Foundation and its partnerships with World Emergency Relief, the Pacific Institute, The Nature Conservancy and the Bonneville Environmental Foundation.

Ecolab’s 2023 Growth & Impact Report reflects the company’s commitment to creating 2030 Positive Impact and affirms that prioritizing sustainability can create a competitive advantage for business performance and greater impact.

Commenting on the report, Stefan Umiastowski, Ecolab's Senior Vice President India, Middle East and Africa said: “2023 was a landmark year for sustainability in our region, as COP28 brought the global climate agenda to the forefront. There is no doubt of the increasing commitment among both businesses and political leaders to tackle the climate crisis. Ecolab's water savings in the IMEA region demonstrate the impact that can be achieved through sustainable practices, but there is still significant untapped potential.”

Umiastowski added: “As we progress towards creating 2030 Positive Impact, we remain committed to collaborating with both private and public sectors to drive sustainable development and create lasting value for our customers and communities in the region.”

To explore Ecolab’s Growth & Impact Report, visit https://www.ecolab.com/corporate-responsibility/growth-and-impact-report.

To learn more about Ecolab’s 2030 Positive Impact, visit https://www.ecolab.com/corporate-responsibility/2030-positive-impact.

-Ends-

Media enquiries:

Ramzi Alabras, Mojo PR, on email ramzi@mojo-me.com

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $15 billion, employs more than 48,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com