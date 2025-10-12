Dubai, UAE – e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, in collaboration with Open Innovation, an international AI solutions company, today announced the publication of a joint white paper, “GenAI Adoption: A Strategic Blueprint for the Future.” The white paper provides a comprehensive exploration of how Generative AI (GenAI) is reshaping business operations, delivering a practical roadmap for organisations to harness its transformative potential.

The document highlights the technological foundations, security and compliance requirements, deployment models, and future prospects of GenAI, while offering practical guidelines for adoption. It emphasises that success requires not only the right infrastructure and governance frameworks but also investment in talent, culture, and responsible innovation. It also explains when to use on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployments and how to approach accelerator selection for latency- and throughput-sensitive workloads.

Marwan Bin Shakar, Acting Chief Technology and Information Officer at e& UAE, said: “Generative AI is central to our transformation journey at e& UAE. By embedding AI across our networks, services, and customer touchpoints, we are realising tangible business value while ensuring Responsible AI remains at the core of our approach. This white paper with Open Innovation reflects both our strategy and our commitment to leading the AI-Powered Telco transformation with trust, agility, and innovation.”

He added: “It also shares evidence from our own deployments, from sovereign multi-GPU infrastructure and an AI governance platform aligned to the UAE’s Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to results across more than 1,100 AI use cases, including fewer network incidents, shorter repair times and a focused programme to upskill our people. The blueprint also illustrates industry breadth, with sector examples across healthcare, finance, manufacturing, automotive, retail, media, education and energy, showing how proven patterns can be adapted to different operating environments.”

Dr Abed Benaichouche, CEO and Co-founder of Open Innovation, added: “This joint white paper provides organisations with a practical blueprint for adopting Generative AI. By combining deep industry expertise with forward-looking strategy, it demonstrates how AI can unlock measurable value while addressing the critical challenges of governance, sovereignty, and skills. Our collaboration with e& UAE showcases how telcos can lead the way in shaping responsible and scalable AI adoption.”

For e& UAE, the white paper aligns with its AI-Powered Telco Strategy: embedding GenAI across every layer of operations and offerings to enable informed decision-making, autonomous operations, hyper-personalised consumer experiences, and advanced AI infrastructure. This is underpinned by sovereign multi-cloud infrastructure, multi-GPU AI hubs, domain-specific LLMs, and robust governance frameworks, alongside initiatives such as Citizen X, the AI Academy, and the AI-First Programme.

Key Insights from the white paper:

Strategic Implementation: GenAI should be treated as a strategic enabler that enhances efficiency, agility, and innovation, aligning directly with business goals.

GenAI should be treated as a strategic enabler that enhances efficiency, agility, and innovation, aligning directly with business goals. Optimal Deployment Models: On-premises and sovereign hybrid multi-cloud deployments are critical for regulated industries where control, compliance, and sovereignty are paramount.

On-premises and sovereign hybrid multi-cloud deployments are critical for regulated industries where control, compliance, and sovereignty are paramount. Robust Security and Governance: Multi-layered safeguards, ethical frameworks, and continuous monitoring are essential for trusted AI adoption.

Multi-layered safeguards, ethical frameworks, and continuous monitoring are essential for trusted AI adoption. Future-Ready Leadership: Organisations must proactively upskill their workforce, foster an innovation-first culture, and anticipate future advancements to remain competitive.

Organisations must proactively upskill their workforce, foster an innovation-first culture, and anticipate future advancements to remain competitive. Monetisation outlook The white paper also outlines monetisation paths such as GPU-as-a-Service, LLM-as-a-Service, AI-as-a-Service and RPA-as-a-Service.

Availability

The joint white paper can be downloaded on “GenAI Adoption: A Strategic Blueprint for the Future”

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE’s future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae