Dubai, UAE – Dubai’s property market shattered benchmarks in August 2025, with 18,678 transactions worth AED 51.1 billion, cementing its position as one of the most dynamic real estate markets globally. The city’s property sector not only grew in volume and value compared to August 2024 but also posted one of its strongest August performances on record.

Benchmark Highlights

AED 51.1 Billion in Sales – a 7.9% YoY increase, outperforming many global luxury real estate hubs.

18,678 Transactions – up 15.4% YoY, showcasing Dubai’s unmatched demand momentum.

Price per Sq. Ft. AED 1,720 – up 15.2% YoY, setting a new price benchmark across key communities.

Mortgages at Record High – AED 21B, up 77.1% YoY, marking the strongest August ever for end-user financing.

Market Drivers

Apartments Lead the Surge: 15,900 units sold (+29.2% YoY), generating AED 30.2B in value, accounting for 70% of total sales value.

Villas Realign: While villa sales dipped 38.1% YoY (AED 10.9B), this reflects a recalibration after historic highs in 2024, with prices still up 12.7% YoY.

Commercial Momentum: Sales value rose to AED 1.2B (+20.4% YoY), reflecting Dubai’s business hub resilience.

Plots Surge in Value: Average price per plot climbed 86.6% YoY to AED 6.3M, underscoring land as a premium asset class.

First Sales Dominate

74% of all transactions were first sales, with 13,989 units sold (+22.3% YoY), valued at AED 34.2B.

Resale transactions softened slightly (–1.2% YoY), but still delivered AED 16.9B in value, proving liquidity in the secondary market.

Rental Market at All-Time Highs

Apartment rents averaged AED 85K (+6.3% YoY).

Villa rents surged to AED 190K (+8.6% YoY).

Commercial rents rose to AED 62.9K (+6.6% YoY).

This marks Dubai as one of the strongest rental markets globally, offering investors double-digit yield opportunities.

Top Performing Areas

Business Bay and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) once again topped transaction volumes, joined by Jabal Ali First, Dubai Investment Park Second, and Wadi Al Safa 5 — highlighting both established and emerging investment hotspots.

Long-Term Growth Trajectory

Since 2021, Dubai’s August sales volumes have more than tripled, and values have surged past the AED 50B mark for the first time, showcasing long-term resilience and consistent growth momentum.

Loai Al Fakir, CEO of Provident Estate, commented:

“Dubai’s real estate sector continues to set global benchmarks for performance and resilience. The surge in first sales, record-breaking mortgage volumes, and sustained rental growth reflect the city’s unique ability to attract both end-users and international investors. At Provident, we remain committed to guiding our clients through this evolving market with expertise, foresight, and trust.”

