Digitalising stadiums offers the potential to enhance fan engagement, the overall entertainment experience, streamline operations and improve security

Riyadh, KSA – A new report by PwC Middle East identifies digital stadiums as a game-changer for Saudi Arabia’s sports sector, transforming fan experiences and operational dynamics ahead of more major world sporting events set to be hosted in the Kingdom.

To compete with the growing appeal of at-home streaming, the report emphasises the role of immersive, tech-driven sports facilities. By leveraging technologies such as 5G, cloud computing and Extended Reality (XR), digital stadiums will create unparalleled and engaging experiences.

Sports is playing a pivotal role in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambition to create a vibrant society and thriving, diversified economy. Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a global sporting hub as it gets ready to host more high-profile international events, such as the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and 2034 FIFA World Cup, while investing in world-class facilities and local sports development.

Hesham Ghaleb, Smart Destinations Partner at PwC Middle East, said: “Saudi Arabia’s ambitious goals and unique approach have the potential to not only reshape its sports landscape within its borders but also set international standards. By transforming the overall fan experience for live sports and operational efficiency of stadiums through digitalisation, Saudi Arabia stands to position itself as a global leader in sports.”

The digital stadium sector is projected to witness significant growth, expanding by 20.6% annually between 2025 and 2037 to reach US$191.7 billion, driven by the need for more efficient stadium operations and demand for enhanced fan experiences. An Intel survey reported that 77% of sports fans are willing to spend more on tickets to a digital stadium, while 88% believe that technology enhances their viewing experience.

AI-driven systems and IoT solutions further enhance event management and reduce costs through predictive maintenance, personalised advertising and data-driven insights. These technologies can also help optimise energy consumption and overall carbon footprint, supporting the Kingdom’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

In the region, the benefits of digital stadiums have become increasingly evident. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, AI-driven cybersecurity measures and crowd management tools ensured a secure and seamless event, demonstrating the value of these advanced technologies. Qatar’s 8% increase in real GDP in Q4 2022 also underscores the economic impact of digital stadiums, which were integral to the success of the tournament.

By prioritising key elements, such as elevating stadiums into advanced digital environments, mapping user personas and tailoring digital experiences with tools like AR and interactive apps, the Kingdom can ensure the ultimate success of these stadiums.

