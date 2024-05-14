DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE: Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today released its lists of the Top Meeting Destinations and Top Meeting Hotels for the Middle East & Africa (MEA). These lists – which also include regional rankings for North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe – were compiled based on sourcing activity through the Cvent Supplier Network, one of the world’s largest venue-sourcing platforms. More than $16B of MICE business was sourced through Cvent’s online platforms in 2023.

The annual Cvent Top Lists have become go-to resources for event organisers worldwide looking for incredible hotels and destinations to host their events. The Company hosted a live press conference at IMEX Frankfurt to share more in-depth details and recognise top hotels and destinations in person.

Cvent Top Meeting Destinations | MEA

The top two spots on the Top Meeting Destinations list were once again claimed by Dubai (#1) and Istanbul (#2). Abu Dhabi (#3) improved its 2023 ranking to round out the Top 3. Riyadh (#7), Doha (#8), and Casablanca (#10) each improved their rankings year-over-year to secure their placement in the Top 10.

Top 10 Meeting Destinations

1. Dubai, UAE 2. Istanbul, Turkey 3. Abu Dhabi, UAE 4. Marrakech, Morocco 5. Cape Town, South Africa 6. Cairo, Egypt 7. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 8. Doha, Qatar 9. Johannesburg, South Africa 10. Casablanca, Morocco

Karina Lance, Associate Vice President, Dubai Business Events, said: “Driven by the city’s visionary leadership, Dubai continues to cement its status as a leading global business events hub, and we are delighted to once again be named the Top Meeting Destination in the Middle East and Africa. Engaging with meeting planners is at the heart of our strategy to capture business events, whether through technology platforms such as Cvent, meeting them in their home markets, or bringing them to Dubai to see and experience the city’s latest offerings. Working with our stakeholders and partners across the city’s business events ecosystem, we are committed to further elevating global awareness of the Dubai proposition, and attracting more meetings, conferences and incentives to our destination.”

Cvent Top Meeting Hotels | MEA

Conrad Dubai (#1) and InterContinental Dubai Festival City (#2) secured the Top 2 spots on this year’s list, while Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel (#3), improved its year-over-year ranking significantly to round out the Top 3. Grosvenor House was one of just five hotels that received Gold ‘Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamps,’ which may have had a positive impact on its MICE success as event organisers prioritise environmentally friendly properties. Additional newcomers to the Top 10 include Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai (#6), The St. Regis Downtown Dubai (#8) and Grand Hyatt Istanbul (#10).

Top 10 Meeting Hotels

1. Conrad Dubai 2. InterContinental Dubai Festival City 3. Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai 4. Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City 5. Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights 6. Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai 7. JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai 8. The St. Regis Downtown Dubai 9. InterContinental Istanbul 10. Grand Hyatt Istanbul

To view all Cvent Top Meeting Destinations and Cvent Top Meeting Hotels worldwide, click here.

Methodology

For Cvent Top Meeting Destinations, Cvent evaluated 12,500+ cities worldwide listed on the Cvent Supplier Network (CSN). Activity was tracked between January 2023 and December 2023. Rankings were determined by a set of qualifying criteria, including: the number of total room nights booked; the number of unique electronic request-for-proposals (RFPs) sent through the marketplace to venues within the city; the total value of the RFPs submitted; and the actual awarded value for meetings booked.

For Cvent Top Meeting Hotels, Cvent evaluated hotel properties that generated business through the CSN between January 2023 and December 2023. The properties were ranked according to various criteria, including total requests for proposals (RFPs), awarded RFPs, total room nights, awarded room nights, major metropolitan area market share, conversion rate, and response rate. The criteria are designed to provide the most accurate reflection of the top meeting hotels in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

About the Cvent Supplier Network

The Cvent Supplier Network features more than 300,000 hotels, resorts and special event venues, serving as one of the world’s largest and most accurate databases of detailed venue information. More than $16 billion in MICE business was sourced through Cvent’s sourcing networks in 2023. The CSN contains listings of hotels and other venues in 18 languages that can be searched and filtered based on over 200 characteristics and criteria. The CSN is part of the comprehensive Cvent platform, which delivers solutions that hotels and venues leverage to conduct their MICE and corporate travel business and engage a global network of 125,000+ planners who rely on Cvent to source hotels & destinations and manage their events.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and 22,000 customers worldwide as of December 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organisers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more MICE and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. For more information, please visit cvent.com/ae.

