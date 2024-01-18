Manama: CTM360®, a renowned global leader in Digital Risk Protection (DRP), is pleased to announce the release of its latest report, 2023-24 ThreatScape: Analysis of 2023 Global CTI Reports. This comprehensive report identifies recurring trends and techniques employed by adversaries across the cyber threat landscape. The findings not only shed light on emerging threats but aim to equip organizations with the knowledge needed to take proactive measures.

In this report, CTM360 has provided insights across top trending malware, ransomware, and APT groups, exploited CVEs, claimed ransomware victims, as well as the notable techniques that threat actors have leveraged across 2023. CTM360 has also provided cyber threat predictions for the year 2024, with insights into the anticipated trends that are expected to prevail in the coming year.

The report is intended as a valuable resource for security professionals, executives, and decision-makers seeking to enhance their organization's cybersecurity posture. This data-driven approach aims to empower organizations with valuable insights, aiding in the formulation of robust defensive strategies and enhancing overall cyber resilience.

As a frontline vendor with global coverage, CTM360 seamlessly consolidates external attack surface management, digital risk protection, cyber threat intelligence, takedowns, etc; the company's unique positioning enables it to investigate and provide evidence-based commentary on the past and future threat landscape. This report is part of a series of reports to be published where CTM360's analyst and research teams combine to investigate known high-volume trends and new emerging threats.

For inquiries or to request a copy of the "2023-24 ThreatScape" report, please email at info@ctm360.com.