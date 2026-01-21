Dubai, UAE – BitOasis, the leading homegrown digital asset platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced the release of its Annual Report. The 2025 report presents a consolidated view of the company’s performance and strategic direction, outlining a pivotal year where the regional crypto market matured significantly, driven by progressive regulation, deep institutional participation, and increasingly sophisticated user behaviour.

“2025 marked a defining year for digital assets globally. Total market capitalisation surpassed USD 4 trillion for the first time, with Bitcoin reaching a new all-time high, supported by meaningful policy progress in the United States and other major markets,” said Ola Doudin, Co-Founder and CEO of BitOasis. “In parallel, the UAE and Bahrain emerged as global standard-bearers for progressive, enabling regulation.”

She added, “Investor participation increased meaningfully on BitOasis across both retail and institutional segments. Platform data shows a clear shift in behaviour, with investors engaging more deliberately and applying the same discipline and portfolio rigour they would to traditional asset classes.”

Retail investor data points to a clear shift from speculation to discipline:

Investor behaviour reflected disciplined participation, with users holding an average of three tokens per portfolio, led by BTC as the most held and most-traded blue-chip asset, while DOGE emerged as the most-traded token overall and BTC-AED as the most active trading pair.

Market engagement remained structured and time-bound, with peak trading activity observed on Mondays, particularly around 18:00 GST, indicating deliberate participation aligned with global market hours rather than speculative, round-the-clock trading.

Growth trends in 2025 highlighted selective risk-taking, with XRP recording the highest growth in trading activity irrespective of valuation, alongside a mature user base with an average customer age of 39 years, pointing to experienced investors driving market participation.

Institutional participation across MENA, especially in the UAE, accelerated sharply in 2025 as digital assets moved from exploratory exposure to strategic allocation within regional wealth portfolios. According to multiple industry reports, 71 percent of ultra-high-net-worth families in the UAE believe they should make strategic allocations to digital assets, above the global average of 69 percent, and 39 percent of HNWIs already hold crypto, signalling increasing comfort with digital asset exposure.

Data from BitOasis confirms this shift:

Institutional and high-value participation scaled materially, with VIP and institutional clients contributing over 66% of total trading volumes, supported by a 66% year-on-year increase in high-value traders and HNWIs and 100% growth in corporate and treasury clients across MENA.

BitOasis strengthened its institutional-grade offering through a segmented VIP programme, combining OTC block trading, priority banking with faster AED rails, dedicated relationship management, and a 99.9% uptime low-latency API infrastructure designed for professional and algorithmic trading.

Long-term engagement with sophisticated investors deepened, driven by volume-based fee incentives, curated market intelligence, exclusive leadership access, and advanced education initiatives, reinforcing BitOasis’ focus on high-trust, long-duration relationships with institutional and advanced investors across the region.

Looking ahead to the significant wealth transfer underway in the region, Doudin added: “With GCC wealth projected to reach USD 3.5 trillion by 2027, we are entering a defining decade for capital formation in the region. Our priority is to build resilient, regulation-first infrastructure that can support this transition at scale. As part of this next phase, we are expanding our product suite, including preparing to introduce regulated derivatives in Bahrain, alongside continued investment in security, liquidity, and governance. This ensures we meet the evolving needs of both institutional and advanced investors as digital assets become embedded within long-term wealth strategies across MENA.”

As a DCX Group company, BitOasis has leveraged global synergies to strengthen its local offering, further boosted by Coinbase’s expanded investment in the parent group in 2025.