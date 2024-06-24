Riyadh — Hernan Saenz, Global Head of Performance Improvement Practice at Bain & Company, unveils insights on new strategic frameworks designed to assist global executives in transforming their supply chains to meet current challenges and opportunities.

Saenz highlights the need for CEOs to navigate complex trade-offs between economics, resilience, sustainability, and customer responsiveness within their supply chains. This is particularly relevant in today’s economic and geopolitical landscape, where innovative and flexible supply chain strategies are crucial for maintaining competitive advantage.

"The evolving global environment challenges businesses to rethink their supply chain strategies fundamentally," said Hernan Saenz. "Our clients in the Middle East are particularly well-placed to adopt these new practices, benefiting from their strategic geographic positioning and advanced infrastructural capabilities."

Saenz will conduct meetings and workshops in the Middle East focused on the integration of digital technologies and the importance of robust partnerships, which are vital for achieving resilient, sustainable, and profitable supply chains. The sessions aim to empower regional leaders to implement effective strategies that align with global best practices.

"As supply chain trade-offs become increasingly complex, the insights we gather from different regions, including the Middle East, are invaluable," added Saenz. "These insights help us refine our approaches and ensure our clients can better navigate the intricate dynamics of today's market."

Reflecting on the global shifts affecting supply chains, Hernan Saenz emphasizes the importance of "split-shoring" as a strategic response to geopolitics, economic pressures, and general turbulence. "More than half of the companies we surveyed are planning to increase their supply chain 'near-shoring' by 2025, reducing reliance on distant manufacturing hubs," Saenz notes. This shift towards regional manufacturing not only enhances supply chain resilience but also reduces carbon footprints, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Saenz also highlights the transformative impact of digital technologies on supply chain management. "Real-time, end-to-end traceability and advanced analytics are no longer futuristic ideals but necessities for today's supply chains," explains Saenz. Implementing these technologies enables companies to rapidly respond to disruptions, tailor operations to customer demands, and make informed decisions that balance cost, speed, and quality. For instance, projects like the digital ID initiative for garments not only combat counterfeiting but also open up new revenue streams and provide valuable insights into consumer behavior, showcasing the multifaceted benefits of digital integration.

