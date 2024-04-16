Riyadh, United Arab Emirates

An industry leader in automotive aftermarket sales has revealed that Saudi Arabia’s performance is on an upward trajectory

Farid Sfeir, a certified trainer for brands such as Jaguar Land Rover and Ford, will outline the necessary skills required to ensure success in Saudi Arabia’s automotive aftersales market during Automechanika Riyadh

The event returns from 30 April to 2 May 2024 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center

Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s leading trade show for the automotive aftermarket, will address the ongoing training needs for those within the industry when it returns to the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC) from 30 April to 2 May 2024.

Taking place on the final day of the exhibition, a training workshop will be dedicated to navigating aftersales in the automotive industry as it continues to evolve and grow, with the market value expected to reach US$9.4 billion by 2027, according to data by TechSci Research.

New technologies, including electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and connected car features, are increasing the demand for more specialist training in the country, while the need for well-trained professionals able to improve customer satisfaction by diagnosing problems accurately, recommending solutions, and delivering a first-class service is now prerequisite in the increasingly competitive automotive aftersales market in the country.

According to Farid Sfeir, Training and Operations Manager for Tiqani, a leading talent development company and a certified trainer for brands including Jaguar Land Rover and Ford, Saudi Arabia’s automotive aftersales performance continues to improve, and the industry is reaping the benefits.

Speaking ahead of the workshop, in which Sfeir will act as the lead moderator, he underscored the importance of continuous learning for aftersales professionals in the country.

“The Saudi Arabian aftersales market is constantly improving, and we’re now seeing more informed aftersales teams. In such a competitive market that is growing year-on-year, a skilled workforce that provides reliable service due to knowledgeable aftersales staff is going to result in increased customer loyalty and, ultimately, a competitive advantage.”

Despite the substantial increase in market performance in recent years, Sfeir still believes there are opportunities to continue the upward trajectory.

“Focusing on improving the way the sales team interacts with customers and maximising the use of data for future analysis to improve service efficiency will contribute significantly to the ongoing development within the industry,” he said.

As part of the training workshop, which takes place from 2.30 pm - 5.30 pm on Thursday, 2 May, participants will have the opportunity to hear about the importance of continuous learning for aftersales professionals in the automotive industry and insights into various training programmes, skill development opportunities, and strategies for staying updated with the latest technologies and industry best practices.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said, “Training has a fundamental role to play in the ongoing development of the automotive aftermarket in Saudi Arabia, and as a result, will be an integral theme of Automechanika Riyadh when it returns next month."

“As an exhibition, our focus has always been on providing a platform for the industry to meet, discuss, do business, but perhaps more importantly, learn about the latest trends and innovations to support individuals and the wider teams they operate within.”

Aly Hefny, Show Manager, Automechanika Riyadh, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, highlighted, “Our growth as an exhibition is twofold. We have seen a 448% increase in exhibitors, which is representative of the growth in Saudi Arabia’s automotive aftermarket, which is widely recognised as the fastest-growing in the GCC."

“It is also in recognition of the many training and development opportunities the exhibition affords participants with a range of international experts sharing their expertise to the betterment of the industry in the Kingdom.”

The 6th edition of Automechanika Riyadh will also feature seven product focus areas - Parts & Components, Tyres & Batteries, Oils & Lubricants, Accessories & Customising, Diagnostics & Repairs, Body & Paint, and Care & Wash. The exhibition is licensed to 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH and takes place from April 30 until 2 May 2024 at RICEC.

