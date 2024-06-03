Dubai, UAE:–In a record-setting transaction, the most expensive townhouse rental in Dubai's history, an opulent residence in the elite Jumeirah Bay neighborhood, was rented for an impressive amount of Dh3.7 million. The transaction was registered in the last week of May. This significant achievement highlights the city's thriving luxury real estate sector and its allure for wealthy individuals in search of opulent, upscale living environments.

The property offers unmatched views of the Arabian Gulf, cutting-edge amenities, and exquisite architectural design. It is located in one of Dubai's desired locations. Jumeirah Bay continues to draw discriminating tenants from all over the world because of its reputation for solitude, safety, and first-rate amenities.

The 5,192 square feet 5-bedroom Villa Amalfi home was sold fully furnished, including Christofle cutlery, Hermès furnishings and a selection of contemporary art.

The townhouse has large living areas, a private pool, a modern kitchen that is fully equipped, and tastefully decorated interiors that strike the perfect balance between comfort and elegance. The property is the perfect place to live for those looking for an opulent lifestyle because of its prime location, which makes it close to upscale shopping centers, fine dining establishments, and top-notch recreational facilities.

This rental history demonstrates a dedication to offering the most elite real estate solutions and satisfying the affluent preferences of its clientele.

Mania Merrikhi, Deputy CEO of D&B Properties, added:

"This significant achievement highlights the strength and resilience of Dubai's luxury real estate market. We are seeing a growing interest from international clients who recognize the unique value proposition that Dubai offers. Our focus remains on delivering excellence and exceeding the expectations of our esteemed clients. We anticipate continued success in matching extraordinary properties with exceptional clients."

