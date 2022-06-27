Offers unique research collaboration opportunities with KAUST

Aims to tackle challenges faced by energy industry worldwide

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia: – Saudi Arabian Oil Company (“Aramco”) today inaugurated the Aramco Research Center at KAUST (ARC KAUST), which aims to accelerate the development of low-carbon solutions for the energy industry using advanced analytics.

Strategically located within the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), the newly established research hub deploys artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop innovative ways to advance low-carbon solutions and enable a Circular Carbon Economy.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Aramco Senior Vice President Upstream, Nasir K. Al-Naimi, KAUST Vice President of Innovation and Economic Development, Dr. Kevin Cullen and senior executives from SABIC, Dow and PetroRabigh.

Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, Aramco Chief Technology Officer, said: “The Aramco Research Center at KAUST offers a unique opportunity to strengthen our collaboration with KAUST and accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies that will contribute to a low-carbon future. Today energy companies face the dual challenge of delivering sustainability and reliability. The critical research undertaken at this new facility will help us meet our obligations to customers and energy consumers worldwide, while also supporting our ambition of reaching operational net-zero emissions by 2050.”

ARC KAUST researchers, engineers and scientists intend to develop new technologies in carbon capture, low-carbon hydrogen/ammonia, non-metallics, e-fuels, liquids-to-chemicals, and advanced transport technologies.

The opening of the center represents an important milestone in the growth of Aramco, offering unique collaboration opportunities to leverage KAUST’s capabilities in such areas as super-computing and data analytics.

-Ends-

Contact Information

International Media Relations: international.media@aramco.com

Investor Relations: investor.relations@aramco.com

Aramco

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com.