BCG Study Finds Lower Anxiety About GenAI in the Global South, Including the Middle East, Compared to Global North Regions

Employees Show Strong Engagement with GenAI, Reflecting a Positive Outlook on AI’s Role in the Workplace

DUBAI – The Middle East region is emerging as a global frontrunner in AI and GenAI adoption and confidence, according to Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) latest "AI at Work Friend and Foe" study. The survey reveals a significant shift in sentiments and usage patterns in the region over the past year, with 51% of respondents ranking confidence as a primary sentiment in GenAI and positioning the region as one of the most confident in the Global South.

The study, conducted by BCG X, BCG's tech build and design division, included respondents from the Middle East, ranging from executive suite leaders to frontline employees. It comes at a critical phase in GenAI's maturation as companies move beyond pilots and integrate the technology into their organizations.

"The Middle East is taking bold strides in adopting GenAI, reflecting a proactive and future-forward approach to digital transformation," said Robert Xu, Managing Director and Partner at BCG X. "This enthusiasm mirrors the region’s strategic goals to advance technologically and build a knowledge-based economy. Middle Eastern organizations are deploying GenAI and embedding it into their operations, setting a benchmark for other regions."

The survey uncovers a significant trend in the Middle East, with 80% of frontline employees reporting regular use of GenAI for work, one of the highest rates globally. More impressively, 87% of these respondents agree that GenAI has saved them time, underscoring the technology's practical impact on their daily tasks and enhancing their efficiency and productivity.

There is a notable shift in perception regarding the impact of AI and GenAI on jobs in the Middle East. The percentage of respondents who believe these technologies will eliminate their jobs has decreased from 60% last year to 36% this year, indicating a more nuanced understanding of their impact. Furthermore, 79% of respondents in the Middle East are optimistic about the future, believing that AI and GenAI will transform their jobs in the next 10 years.

The study also reveals that 46% of frontline employees in the Middle East report being trained on how GenAI will transform their jobs, while 41% of leaders in the Middle East report being trained on how GenAI will transform their jobs.

"The rapid adoption of GenAI is creating a dual effect," said Dr. Lars Littig, Managing Director and Partner at BCG Middle East. "While it offers immense opportunities to streamline work and boost productivity, it also introduces challenges, particularly in change management. Leaders must invest in technology and the human element—through education, engagement, and adaptability—to make this transformation sustainable."

The authors provide a set of five key recommendations for organizations in the Middle East as they continue their ongoing transformations built around GenAI:

Establish a transformation-first mindset.

Manage all transformations holistically.

Build training capabilities at scale.

Emphasize how GenAI can increase value creation and employee satisfaction.

Anticipate the evolution of roles, skills, operating models, data, and governance.

"While the Middle East has made impressive strides in GenAI integration, the work is far from over," concluded Rami Mourtada, Partner & Director, Digital Transformation. "The true challenge lies not in the technology itself but in managing the change it demands. Now is the time for organizations to fully commit to a transformative journey with GenAI, focusing on technological and human readiness to unlock its full potential."

As the Middle East continues to lead in GenAI adoption and confidence, regional businesses can set a global example by balancing innovation with thoughtful change management. This approach advances productivity and fosters a future-ready workforce ready to harness the benefits of GenAI in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

