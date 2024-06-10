Abu Dhabi, UAE — Abu Dhabi has ranked as the fastest-growing emerging ecosystem in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), marking a 28% growth in ecosystem value in the 2024 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) by Startup Genome and the Global Entrepreneurship Network launched today at London Tech Week.

The GSER, powered by the world’s most quality-controlled dataset on startup ecosystems, analyzes data from over 4.5 million companies across 300+ entrepreneurial innovation ecosystems. It provides compelling new insights and deep knowledge about startup trends around the world and ranks the Top 40 global ecosystems, emerging ecosystems, and an expanded regional ranking.

As part of Startup Genome’s analysis of the UAE’s capital city, including the growing startup activity at Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global technology ecosystem, the #GSER2024 report found –

Abu Dhabi continues to be the fastest-growing emerging ecosystem in the MENA region

The ecosystem created $4.2 billion in Ecosystem Value from Jul 01, 2021 to Dec 31, 2023, representing 28% compound annual growth compared to Jul 01, 2019 to Dec 31, 2021 time period. Ecosystem Value is a measure of economic impact, calculated as the value of exits and startup valuations.

Abu Dhabi’s ranking jumped 15 spots compared to the previous year, landing in the 61-70 group

Total Early-Stage Funding between Jul 01, 2021 – Dec 31, 2023 is $284M and total VC Funding for 2019 - 2023 is $1.06B.

#2 MENA Ecosystem in Performance — measures the size and performance of an ecosystem based on the accumulated tech startup value created from exits and funding

#5 MENA Ecosystem in Funding — measures innovation through early-stage funding and investor’s activity

#5 MENA Ecosystem in Talent & Experience — measures long-term trends over the most significant performance factors

Top 10 MENA Ecosystem in Knowledge — measures innovation through research and patent activity

Top 15 MENA Ecosystem in Bang for Buck — measures the amount of runway tech startups acquire, on average, from a VC round

Top 15 MENA Ecosystem in Affordable Talent — measures the ability to hire tech talent

The FinTech, AgTech and New Food, and ClimateTech sectors are highlighted for their density of talent, support resources, and startup activity

The Golden Visa and strategic location are cited as reasons a startup should move to the ecosystem

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said: “Abu Dhabi’s rise as a leading startup ecosystem in the region is a testament to the opportunities it offers entrepreneurs worldwide. Its favorable environment creates the funding and commercial prospects and establishes the foundation for startups to scale. This is exemplified through Hub71 which has seen its startup community grow over the past five years as more startups identify Abu Dhabi as a launchpad for their global expansion. As the Startup Genome report shows, Hub71 is fulfilling the vision of our leadership to maximize the potential of disruptive ventures that are transforming society with impact.”

The report highlights Abu Dhabi’s key ecosystem players including Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Mubadala Investment Company, ADQ, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), startAD, and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) who are contributing to a favorable operating and regulatory environment and offering unique incentives such as 100% foreign ownership to attract foreign investment and startups into the economy. Leveraging collaborations among these key ecosystem players, Abu Dhabi is facilitating the soft-landing of startups from around the world, enabling access to capital and commercial opportunities. Numerous companies are relocating their global headquarters to ADGM, among them U.S.-based digital asset security firm Andalusia Labs and South Korean blockchain company Neoply. Hub71 hosts a community of over 315 startups that have collectively raised $1.5 billion.

"Thanks to the excellent work of Hub71, Abu Dhabi is one of the rare places where everyone comes together to create a world-class startup ecosystem at an incredible pace," shares Marc Penzel, Founder & President of Startup Genome. "Whether it's digital assets, CleanTech, or other fast-growing opportunities, Abu Dhabi should be on the radar of any entrepreneur with outsized global ambitions."

The GSER is driven by a consortium of representatives from 40+ countries and looks at the current state of startup activity and related investment, providing insights and guidance to public and private leaders on how to foster thriving startup communities — the #1 engine of job creation and economic growth. Contributions from expert thought leaders and local key players further enrich the report's extensive, evidence-based findings, which are the product of over a decade of Startup Genome's independent research and policy work.

View the full report here - https://startupgenome.com/gser2024

ABOUT HUB 71

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information visit www.hub71.com and follow us on @Hub71AD #Hub71.

ABOUT STARTUP GENOME

Startup Genome is the world-leading innovation ecosystem development organization, having worked with more than 160 economic and innovation ministries and public/private agencies in over 55 countries. We work to catalyze startup success and ecosystem growth and ensure that all cities and countries capture their fair share of the new economy. Our evidence-based ecosystem research, advisory, and scaleup programs are rooted in global experience with the world’s largest AI-curated startup dataset and proprietary instruments developed from over a decade of primary research.

