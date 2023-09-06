Dubai, UAE — Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today released the new State of the Connected Customer report, sharing insights from 14,300 consumers and business buyers across 25 countries — including 650 from UAE.

The report uncovers how AI, digital transformation, and macroeconomic trends are reshaping customer expectations and behaviors across the buying lifecycle.

Key insights from the research include:

A Changing World Shakes Up Expectations. Economic and technological shifts are changing customer priorities, behaviors, and expectations. The pressure is on for brands to step up. 73% of customers in UAE expect companies to understand their needs as they change. 89% of customers in UAE expect faster service as technology advances.

Economic and technological shifts are changing customer priorities, behaviors, and expectations. The pressure is on for brands to step up. Experience Remains Crucial Amidst Bargain Seeking. Brands have ample opportunity to compete on more than price. 83% of consumers in UAE say the experience a company provides is just as important as its products and services. 70% of consumers in UAE switched brands at least once in the past year. Top 3 reasons consumers switch brands in UAE: Product quality, better deals, and customer service

Brands have ample opportunity to compete on more than price. Generative AI Evokes Curiosity Above All. Customers have a variety of feelings about the rise of the generative AI. However, in all 25 countries surveyed, “curiosity” is among the top 3, and was top in the UAE. Top 3 customer sentiments around generative AI in UAE: Curiosity, excitement, hope

Customers have a variety of feelings about the rise of the generative AI. However, in all 25 countries surveyed, “curiosity” is among the top 3, and was top in the UAE. Trust Is Paramount as AI Expands. Customers expect transparency as companies ramp up their use of AI. 77% of customers in UAE are concerned about companies using AI unethically. 57% of customers in UAE say greater visibility into AI's use would deepen their trust. 85% of customers in UAE say it’s important to know whether they're communicating with AI or a human.

Customers expect transparency as companies ramp up their use of AI.

Thierry Nicault, Area Vice President and General Manager, Salesforce Middle East, said: “This research clearly shows that customers in the UAE prioritize quality and tailored customer experiences and are prepared to move to rival brands if they feel the experience falls short of expectations. We believe organizations in the UAE must act quickly to embrace digital technologies – including AI – to enable them to provide an unrivalled service to their customers. Crucially, our research also reveals that organizations must integrate AI into their services in an ethical way. This includes ensuring that customers have clarity on when AI is being used – such as whether they are speaking to a human or an AI bot when communicating with the organization.”

Methodology

Data is from a double-blind survey of 11,000 consumers and 3,300 business buyers conducted from May 3 through July 14, 2023. Data was collected from respondents in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. Additional methodology and survey demographic details can be found in the report.

