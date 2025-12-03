Futureliving Report 2025 is the only industry-wide study that looks beyond transactions. Now in its second edition, the report analyses the behaviour, sentiment, and long-term outlook of residents and property owners across Dubai.

One of the report’s most defining findings shows that 44% of homeowners say their Dubai property investments deliver stronger returns than their investments overseas, reaffirming the emirate’s global competitiveness.

The insight reflects a maturing market in which both capital appreciation and rental yields continue to outperform major global hubs, supported by sustained population growth, business-friendly policies, and an expanding pool of long-term residents.

Rising confidence in the market

87% of homeowners and landlords are satisfied with current rental yields, highlighting strong recurring income performance.

30% of homeowners purchased their first Dubai property over a decade ago, demonstrating long-term commitment to the city.

A maturing ownership base, where 41% of homeowners own one property while 38% own multiple, indicates continued reinvestment and portfolio expansion inside Dubai rather than outside it.

Together, these data points paint a clear picture: investors are not just earning more here; they are choosing to consolidate wealth in Dubai rather than diversify away from it.

“Dubai has moved far beyond being an emerging market story. When 44% of investors say their properties here outperform those they hold overseas, it signals a market operating at a genuinely global standard. Steady yields, long-term residency trends, and policy certainty are creating one of the most resilient real estate ecosystems anywhere in the world,” said Louis Harding, CEO of betterhomes.

Global investors continue to choose Dubai over traditional markets

The respondent base spans more than 90 nationalities, making the findings representative of global sentiment rather than regional bias.

The strongest buying intent comes from the UK, a mature and globally influential investor market. This diversified demand base underscores Dubai’s position as a stable market at a time when traditional international hubs are facing economic and geopolitical pressures.

Further strengthening this global shift, 89% of homeowners believe Dubai will stand alongside cities like London, New York, Singapore and Hong Kong as a top-tier real estate market within the next five years. With nearly 200,000 new units expected by 2027 and strong capital inflows, the sentiment is clear. Dubai has proven itself a resilient, world-class market, attracting investors who see opportunity and stability in equal measure.

The full report is available for download at https://www.bhomes.com/en/blog/market-reports/future-living-report-2025