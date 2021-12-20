Dubai, United Arab Emirates : ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, and the exclusive host of the Middle East’s first LPG Week, together with Emirates Gas, a subsidiary of ENOC Group and a leading player in the UAE’s gas industry concluded the very first edition of the World LPG Association’s (WLPGA) flagship event, LPG Week 2021, including the 33rd edition of the World LPG Forum.

The hybrid event took place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. Chairman, Dubai Airports. Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, from December 5 to 9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, aligned with the theme ‘Energising Tomorrow’.

The five-day event saw over 450 exhibitors and almost 2,000 participants from all over the world. His Excellency Pro. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria, Ms. Gauri Singh, Deputy Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency and other senior officials delivered keynote addresses during the opening day of the event.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “As an industry leader, ENOC takes pride in having led the discussions that took place at LPG Week around sustainability and innovation. The thought-provoking discussions which took place during LPG Week will further support the industry’s transformation and act as a strong catalyst towards innovation and adopting sustainable development practices. In line with our vision to deliver sustainable value and industry leading performance, we are committed to further supporting the industry’s shift towards implementing sustainable development practices and contributing towards a greener future for generations to come.”

WLPGA CEO & Managing Director James Rockall, said “After two years of planning, interrupted by the COVID pandemic, the first face-to face LPG Week was a resounding success. Held under the theme “Energising Tomorrow” it was clear from the discussions between senior industry leaders and prominent intergovernmental representatives that the LPG sector has a very important role to play in the global energy future, either with traditional LPG or with renewable LPG.”

LPG Week welcomed a roster of distinguished industry leaders including Burhan Al Hashemi, Managing Director, Commercial & International Sales at ENOC, Nader Al Fardan, Senior Director – Gas Marketing & General Manager of Emirates Gas, Satish Kumar Vaduguri, Director Marketing of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Dr Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General & CEO of World Energy Council, Scott Foster, Director of Sustainable Energy of UN Economic Commission for Europe, Yemi Adetunji, Group Executive Director, Downstream of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Bram Gräber, CEO of SHV Energy.

The next LPG Week is set to take place in New Delhi, India in 2022 from 5th – 9th December.

-Ends-

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. ENOC is the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai.

For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

For further information, please contact:

Rawan Al Hosban | Srishti Soni

ASDA’A BCW | Arab Youth Survey

rawan.alhosban@bcw-global.com | Srishti.soni@bcw-global.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021