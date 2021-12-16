Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 4,089,382 passengers (PAX) during the first 11 months of 2021 - a 113.4% increase and 50.5% decline against 2020 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also received 41,630 aircraft movements (ACM), which was 87.2% more and 43.5% less than the figures recorded in 2020 and 2019, respectively. Meanwhile, QAIA handled 53,033 tons of cargo, registering a 18.3% rise and 43.7% drop compared with 2020 and 2019 figures, respectively.

In November 2021, 469,488 PAX and 4,947 ACM passed through QAIA - representing a 25.3% and 14.8% decline against 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 4,981 tons of cargo - recording a 42.5% decrease as opposed to 2019 figures.

“We’re now one month away from the end of 2021 and passenger figures are still underperforming as evidenced by our traffic statistics, having recovered so far roughly half of what we recorded back in 2019. While international response to the evolving epidemiological situation worldwide is compromising the global connectivity gained to date, we remain committed to providing our passengers with a safe and comfortable airport experience,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2018, QAIA was the first airport in the region to reach Level 3+ ‘Neutrality’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, which was further renewed and extended until 2022.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

