PHOTO
Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 4,089,382 passengers (PAX) during the first 11 months of 2021 - a 113.4% increase and 50.5% decline against 2020 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also received 41,630 aircraft movements (ACM), which was 87.2% more and 43.5% less than the figures recorded in 2020 and 2019, respectively. Meanwhile, QAIA handled 53,033 tons of cargo, registering a 18.3% rise and 43.7% drop compared with 2020 and 2019 figures, respectively.
In November 2021, 469,488 PAX and 4,947 ACM passed through QAIA - representing a 25.3% and 14.8% decline against 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 4,981 tons of cargo - recording a 42.5% decrease as opposed to 2019 figures.
“We’re now one month away from the end of 2021 and passenger figures are still underperforming as evidenced by our traffic statistics, having recovered so far roughly half of what we recorded back in 2019. While international response to the evolving epidemiological situation worldwide is compromising the global connectivity gained to date, we remain committed to providing our passengers with a safe and comfortable airport experience,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.
-Ends-
About Airport International Group
Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.
Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2018, QAIA was the first airport in the region to reach Level 3+ ‘Neutrality’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, which was further renewed and extended until 2022.
According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero
This press release has been distributed by Bidaya Marketing Communications on behalf of Airport International Group.
For more information or assistance, please contact us at:
Tel: +962 6 585 4002/6
Fax: +962 6 585 3001
P.O. Box: 930391, Amman 11193, Jordan
Email: media@bidayacorp.com
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.