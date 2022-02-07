Dubai: The global e-commerce based direct selling company, QNET launched an innovative, learning platform called Qlearn on February 2, 2022 to promote and nurture lifelong continuing education.

In a statement, QNET said Qlearn has been launched with the purpose of offering small certificates across an array of courses for all those who wish to upskill themselves for higher professional, career, and business growth in the current highly competitive world.

“At QNET, we believe learning is a life-long continuing knowledge enhancement project. It does not stop with a traditional degree and particularly in a world of constant flux and progress, schooling up with new skills and knowledge is an imperative if you want to stay relevant,” said CEO of QNET, Ms. Malou Caluza, adding that Qlearn was launched with this higher purpose.

QNET said that with Qlearn, education will be fun, interactive, and easily accessible from anywhere in the world. The courses are tailor-made for career-oriented professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs, and includes animated videos, easy-to-move reinforcement exercises, and various types of multimedia - all of which are accessible anywhere from any electronic device.

“We have conceived Qlearn as a versatile educational digital platform that is time and geography agnostic. Moreover, it is multiple language enabled, including English, Arabic, Russian, French, Turkish and Bahasa Indonesia. We will be increasing the language choices more in the coming days,” Ms. Caluza said.

The new courses being offered on Qlearn are `Fundamentals of Social Media Advertising,’ for Facebook specifically. The course, according to QNET, will take a deep dive into paid advertising on social media. In the same vein, another course offered is FB Social Media Marketing – a course which will lay the foundation of social media marketing. Google Project Management is another course on foundational project management terminology and role and responsibilities of a project manager.

Other courses are Google: IT Security: Defense against the digital dark arts – a course which will cover a wide variety of IT security concepts, tools, and best practices.

Qlearn is also offering a course in `Introduction to Negotiation,’ which will help a person become a better negotiator. Unlike many negotiation courses, QNET has developed a framework for analyzing and shaping negotiations, which is unique, the company’s statement added.

Finally, Qlearn is offering a course on ‘Women in Leadership’: Inspiring Positive Change is another course that aims to inspire and empower women and men across the world to engage in purposeful career development and take on leadership for important causes.

