Dubai, UAE - UAE’s top designer for Hollywood celebrities Furne One of AMATO Couture has dressed the 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer and songwriter Alicia Keys during her album launch ‘Keys’ held at the Dubai Expo 2020.
“We can live on the air,” she crooned from beneath the vast shimmering dome at Dubai’s Expo, a fortified stage ringed by riveted — and Covid-19 vaccinated — fans bouncing, grooving and nodding to the beat. “Baby, baby, we gonna rock forever.”
The ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ diva shines in a golden fully studded, hand-embroidered bodysuit with tulle cape with intricate patterns, and fully embedded with Swarovski crystals. A few nights ago, Alicia met another influential Dubai-based Filipino producer to the stars and Founder of celebrity PR agency Yugen PR Josh Yugen “She is extremely humble and even took our selfie, she told me to keep on pushing for my dreams and stay humble amidst success, she is just very inspirational.”
Furne One Amato is known to be the most celebrated couturier based in UAE when it comes to dressing Hollywood A-listers and award-winning artists such as Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Kesha, Bebe Rexha, Rita Ora, Tyra Banks, Toni Braxton, Heidi Klum, Camilla Cabello, and many more.
Amato Couture is also set to close the first-edition of Fashion Week Dubai on the 18th of December 2021 with his special UAE 50th anniversary Collection called ORO.
ABOUT AMATO by Furne One Amato
Launched in 2002 UAE, Amato, which means ‘beloved’ in Italian, is the brainchild of the much-awarded creative designer Furne One Amato, who partnered with textile expert Rashid Ali, to build this Avant Garde label. From the very first collection, Amato touched a chord with the region’s fashion elite. Inviting UAE’s beautiful women to a style renaissance, Amato broke the glass ceiling through a symphony of style and creativity. Words like ‘inspiring, intriguing and innovative’ are only a few of the compliments showered by Amato’s discerning clientele on Creative Director Furne One Amato.
With an inherent passion for couture, Furne fearlessly shows out-of-the-box, unconventional yet outstandingly chic collections. Not a trend follower, he uses his fabric as a canvas for creating ensembles that are not only fashionable but artistic as well.
In keeping with couture traditions, Amato textures its own fabrics, fashioning lavish materials, detained with rare embellishment techniques. Using signature cuts, Amato has a visual directory that goes from romantic Shakespearean tales of a different era to the sensual styling of Mata Hari meeting modern Space Sirens – their creative team seeks to push the style envelope. “We want to create a visual and sensory experience for our clientele,” Rashid and Furne explains.
Reflecting this aspect of the label, it consistently pushes parameters, evolving from being a Dubai-based label into a global one. Working the fashion week circuit in Los Angeles, New York, Dubai, London, Miami and several other events around the world, Amato has been winning accolades for every presentation.
Amato is UAE’s first global designer brand that has earned itself an international cult following – from royalty to international celebrities – supermodel Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks to singing sensations such as Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Shakira, Nicole Scherzinger and Jessie J. are all loyal patrons of the paradigmatic couture house.
