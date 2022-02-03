PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI), a global leader in lubricant manufacturing, has announced a strategic partnership with Kavalani & Sons, the region's leading provider of industrial, construction, and marine equipment, that will give PLI access to Bahrain’s vast supply market by leveraging Kavalani’s renowned distribution network.

The agreement comes at the perfect time to meet sector needs amid rising regional demand for high-quality automotive and industrial lubricants products. It will see PLI, a pioneer in harnessing the latest technology to provide lubricants that maximise performance, join forces with a business that sells over 65,000 goods and represents more than 150 brands under one roof.

Kavalani & Sons will provide PLI with the perfect springboard to mount a significant push into Bahrain’s diverse market, with PLI’s industry-leading products retailing through its new partner’s network of physical and online stores, capitalizing on 66 years of experience in meeting the kingdom’s industrial needs.

Ahmed Elgendy. Commercial & Business Development Manager at PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI), said: “This partnership was a natural evolution for us. There are so many synergies between the two entities and vast expertise and knowledge on both sides, that demonstrate why this collaboration is such a good move for PLI and the market. We look forward to building a strong bond with such an illustrious regional expert that will help us meet the needs of clients and offer something extra to a market that is trending upwards.”

PLI products complement Kavalani & Sons’ renowned brand, which will benefit the oil and construction industries in Bahrain and beyond. PLI will also benefit from access to the company's storage and exhibition rooms, resulting in greater market reach.

Mukesh T Kavalani, Managing Director of Kavalani & Sons added, said: “We are confident that this partnership will allow us to deliver the best quality products to Bahrain, as both Kavalani & Sons W.L.L and Petronas have a long-standing history of success, making this a win-win partnership.”

About PETRONAS Lubricants International

PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) is the global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of PETRONAS, the global Fortune 500 national oil corporation of Malaysia. Established in 2008, PETRONAS Lubricants International manufactures and markets a full range of high-quality automotive and industrial lubricants

products in over 90 markets globally. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, PLI has over 30 marketing offices in 27 countries, managed through regional offices in Kuala Lumpur, Turin, Belo Horizonte, Chicago and Durban.

Currently ranked among the world’s Top 10, PLI is driving an aggressive business growth agenda to secure its position as a leading global lubricants company.

