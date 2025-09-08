DUBAI, UAE - Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader in Data Resilience by market share, today announced the appointment of Doriane Groene as Senior Director, Microsoft Alliance for EMEA. Doriane joins the EMEA Alliance team with over 20 years of high-tech experience and a proven track record of driving strategic partnerships and innovation across the Microsoft ecosystem.

Most recently, Doriane led Intel’s EMEA Microsoft Global Account Team, where she spearheaded initiatives that boosted revenue through Azure Marketplace, developed cutting-edge co-selling programmes, and supported enterprise digital transformation efforts. Her expertise spans intelligent edge technologies, Azure cloud solutions, and data-driven strategy execution.

Prior to her tenure at Intel, Doriane held roles at Imation and Philips Laser Magnetic Storage, building a strong foundation in enterprise technology and partner engagement.

Doriane’s appointment comes at a pivotal time, as Microsoft and its partners prioritize Cloud and AI as central drivers for business transformation in 2026. Veeam is strategically aligned with this vision, empowering organizations to expand output, reduce costs, and accelerate growth through robust, secure and intelligent data protection solutions.

Tim Pfaelzer, General Manager and Senior Vice President for EMEA at Veeam said, "Microsoft is a cornerstone of our strategic vision in EMEA. With Doriane’s appointment, we’re doubling down on our commitment to deepen this alliance and deliver transformative outcomes for our customers. Her leadership will be key as we expand our engagement across the Microsoft ecosystem and accelerate joint innovation in Cloud and AI.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Doriane to the EMEA alliance team,” added Alex de Haro, Senior Director for EMEA VCSP, Alliance and Global System Integrators at Veeam. “Her deep understanding of the Microsoft ecosystem, combined with her strategic mindset and collaborative spirit, will be instrumental in deepening our engagement with Microsoft across EMEA. With Doriane’s leadership, we’re poised to unlock new opportunities and accelerate joint success in the region.”

“I’m excited to join Veeam at such an important juncture for our Microsoft Alliance,” said Doriane Groene. “Together, we can help organizations across EMEA to leverage the power of Cloud, Data Resilience and AI to drive innovation, enhance security, and achieve their business objectives. I look forward to working with our teams and partners to deliver impactful future-ready solutions.”

Doriane holds an MSc from CNAM and executive leadership certificates from HEC Paris and Imperial College. She is passionate about building strong relationships, coaching high-performing teams, and solving complex challenges through data-led approaches.

