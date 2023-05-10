Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As Swiss International School Dubai continues to see significant increase in the numbers of boarders, the school has now appointed a new Deputy Head of Boarding.

Joining from his current position as Director of Boarding at Harrow International School in Haikou, China, Matt Henman has more than 10 years’ experience in teaching and pastoral care in the UK and UAE, as well as experience in commercial leadership.

Ashley Fitzgibbons, SISD Head of Boarding says, “I am thrilled for Matt to join us at SISD, as Deputy Head of Boarding. We have seen our boarding offering grow over the last 2 years, as Dubai secures a reputation as one of the safest and most dynamic, multi-cultural cities in the world. Matthew brings his strong pastoral and boarding background with him to further enhance the experience our students have in Zurich and Geneva houses. I am looking forward to working together to ensure our students have the B.E.S.T. (the school’s core values – Bilingualism, Excellence, Sustainability and Togetherness) boarding experience.”

Matt’s experience as a Director of Boarding will support the school in taking the boarding provision to new levels of excellence. As the only boarding school offering the IB programme and bilingual pathways in the region, SISD is unique in its’ positioning and has experienced significant growth in boarding demand over the last 12 months.

Henman’s appointment is a logical step to ensure the school’s boarding services remain world-class.

Henman says, “As a passionate educator and sportsman, SISD is certainly a special and very exciting school to join right now. I am delighted to be returning to the UAE and supporting the growth of one of the most modern and innovative boarding environments globally, as they continue their mission to be recognised as one of the world’s leading boarding schools."

“The growth and interest in boarding at SISD is testament to the team’s passion and vision to offer a unique boarding environment at the heart of the Middle East, in one of the safest and most cosmopolitan countries in the world.”

Matt holds a Master of Science Degree in Sports Psychology, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sports Coaching, and Qualified Teacher Status (UK). He’s also a UEFA Licensed Football Coach and previously held the post of PE Lead Trainer with the UAE Ministry of Education.

Swiss International Scientific School Dubai offers the quality for which Swiss education is known, with an International Baccalaureate Programme that prepares students for universities all over the world, and bilingual instruction in English and French or German.

SISD provides a unique campus experience, with playing fields, sports halls, gyms and even an Olympic-sized swimming pool for students to use both during school and afterwards, even on weekends. SISD isn’t just a place to study - it’s a place for students to call home, too.

It features state-of-the-art educational facilities that rival those of boarding schools in Switzerland. SISD offers a compelling case for parents who want nothing but the best international education for their children.

Swiss International School in Dubai

Global in outlook, bilingual in approach, Swiss in culture, and yet firmly rooted in the local community of Dubai – that’s Swiss International School in Dubai, or SISD.

The Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai (SISD), Dubai’s first bilingual International Baccalaureate School, opened in 2015, and is the largest Swiss school outside Switzerland.

The school - part of the TAS sustainable organisation - is a leading international day and boarding school where future generations are inspired to become confident and enthusiastic lifelong learners, properly prepared to embrace all the opportunities and challenges life presents.

With a diverse student body of 1800 pupils comprising more than 100 different nationalities, the school believes the next generation of international citizens will need to be dynamic, flexible and linguistically ambitious. With this in mind, SISD offers immersive bilingual programmes in either of the Swiss languages of French and German, but also a strong English programme with foreign languages. For students who don’t wish to pursue a fully bilingual programme, there is a unique STEAM programme for all children from age 4-11 years. SISD stands out as one of only a handful of educational establishments globally classified as an IB Continuum school, which means it offers International Baccalaureate education to pupils from age 3 to 18.

Offering day school, weekly or full-term boarding options, this leading educational institution offers state-of-the-art STEAM education, and has world-class sporting facilities, too.

The school has laid out its B.E.S.T. Values, as follows:

Bilingual

A unique international and multilingual environment provides students with authentic exposure to English, French, German and Arabic. Students in the immersive bilingual programmes learn to communicate, think and reflect in two different languages. As global citizens, SISD celebrates diversity, promoting all languages and cultures with equal respect.

Excellence

SISD staff believes in maintaining high standards and aspire to be the best they can be. A spirit of enquiry, encouraging both creative and critical thinking is fostered.

Sustainability

Students and staff believe that social, cultural, economic and environmental awareness prepare us to play our part in shaping a better future, both for ourselves and for those around us. The school campus is eco-friendly, winning international acclaim and awards for using less energy to create a comfortable and healthy environment.

Together

In the school’s international community, we know that we are at our best when we all work together. We view active participation in the community, from the most local to the most global, as the foundation of a valuable life.