Amman, Jordan – Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel is pleased to announce the appointment of Laith Naber as its new General Manager. With more than two decades of leadership experience within Marriott International, Naber brings a proven track record of excellence in hospitality.

Naber began his career with Marriott in 2004 and has since held progressive leadership positions across key properties in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. His journey includes senior roles at the Amman Marriott Hotel, Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa, and the pre-opening of Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai, where he subsequently held the roles of Resident Manager and Acting General Manager. Most recently, as General Manager of the Amman Marriott Hotel, he focused on elevating guest experiences, enhancing service quality, and driving operational success, leading the property through a recent full renovation that transformed it into a modern, elevated hospitality experience.

In his new role, Naber will oversee all aspects of the Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel’s operations, further strengthening its position as one of the city’s leading five-star destinations for both business and leisure travelers. With his extensive knowledge of the local market and international hospitality trends, he brings fresh perspectives that will enhance the hotel’s offerings, while ensuring guests experience the warmth of Jordanian hospitality alongside Marriott International’s global standards.

Commenting on his appointment, Naber said, “It is an honor to join Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel, an iconic landmark of hospitality in the city. I look forward to working with the talented team to deliver exceptional guest experiences and to build on the hotel’s strong legacy and reputation.”

Known for his dedication to service excellence and commitment to team development, Naber brings a people-focused leadership style that reflects Sheraton’s values of community, connection, and meaningful guest experiences. Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel is confident that under his leadership, the property will continue to set new benchmarks in guest satisfaction, operational excellence, and market presence.

About Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel

Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel is a five-star destination located in the heart of Jordan’s capital. Blending timeless elegance with modern comfort, the hotel offers 268 spacious rooms and suites, a selection of signature restaurants and lounges, and a fully equipped Sheraton Fitness Center and Spa. Known for its elevated service and warm Jordanian hospitality, Sheraton Amman is a favored choice for business travelers, leisure guests, and dignitaries alike.

Conveniently situated in Amman’s 5th Circle, the hotel provides easy access to the city’s diplomatic, commercial, and cultural hubs. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Amman Al Nabil is committed to delivering meaningful experiences and lasting connections, whether through its refined event venues, culinary offerings, or thoughtful service.

About Sheraton® Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts makes it easy for guests to feel welcome at over 425 hotels and resorts in 70 countries and territories around the world. As the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands sitting at the center of hundreds of communities around the world, Sheraton has a rich heritage in creating a sense of belonging for guests, wherever they are in the world. Sheraton is currently undergoing a major brand transformation, creating a signature community experience for the next generation of travelers and locals alike at properties across the globe. The new vision for Sheraton features intuitive design, tech-forward experiences, and upgrades to everything from public space and F&B to flexible meeting space.