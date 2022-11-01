Amsterdam - SkyTeam Cargo the global Cargo alliance, announced the re-election of Teddy Zebitz, the Chief Executive Officer of Saudia Cargo, to be the chairperson of the SkyTeam Cargo Executive Board for another consecutive term. The appointment was endorsed at their recent meeting in London, which is composed of the cargo executives of all Cargo alliance members and oversees SkyTeam Cargo’s global strategy.

With his re-election, Mr. Zebitz will continue to strategically lead the SkyTeam Cargo board for a further period of two years.

“I am honored to have been re-elected to the Cargo Executive Board and look forward to paving the path for SkyTeam Cargo’s success. We are proud of how much we have accomplished in the past two years, and we have set strategic goals in place for the near future that will further elevate SkyTeam Cargo’s global position as the largest cargo alliance. We will continue to empower our people, while collaborating with our customers and partners, providing innovative and customized solutions to help them achieve their goals and realize their ambitions,” said Mr. Zebitz.

With over 40 years of global industry expertise, and before leading Saudia Cargo, Mr. Zebitz has worked across several markets such as China, Southeast Asia, the United States, and Europe. SkyTeam Cargo’s Executive Board will continue to benefit from his extensive leadership background gained from his previous experience in executive roles at SAS and Emirates Airlines.

About SkyTeam Cargo:

SkyTeam Cargo is the global unique Cargo Alliance.10 member airlines working together with more than 2,709 aircrafts including 45 full freighters to 150 destinations countries. The members are Aerolíneas Argentinas Cargo, Aeromexico Cargo, Air France-KLM Cargo, China Cargo Airlines, Czech Airlines Cargo, Delta Cargo, ITA Airways Cargo, Korean Air Cargo, and Saudia Cargo.