Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai (RGSGD), the sister school of one of the most prestigious independent British Curriculum schools in the UK, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Matthew Pearce as the new Principal of the Dubai school.

Mr. Pearce brings over two decades of experience in education and leadership, having previously served as Rector at The Glasgow Academy, one of Scotland’s most renowned co-educational day schools, known for its exceptional academic achievements. Under his leadership, the Academy achieved the highest academic results in Scotland. Prior to this, Mr. Pearce was the Deputy Head at Bishopbriggs Academy, a leading school that earned the title of The Sunday Times' State School of the Year in 2013 and State School of the Decade in 2021. With a rich and varied career, Mr. Pearce has worked extensively across senior schools, early years education, and international projects. His work reflects a focus on raising academic standards, promoting co-curricular innovation, and supporting pastoral care.

Headmaster of RGS Guildford UK and Chair of the Board of Governors for RGSGD, Dr. Jon Cox, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Pearce as the new Principal of RGS Guildford Dubai. His broad experience, innovative mindset, and passion for holistic education make him the ideal leader to guide the school into its next chapter. We are confident that his leadership will build on the school’s strong foundation, ensuring a bright and inspiring future for our pupils, staff, and community.”

Mr. Matthew Pearce, Principal of RGS Guildford Dubai, commented: “It is an honour to join the RGSGD community as Principal. I am inspired by all that has been achieved since the school’s launch and am committed to shaping a visionary future for world-class 3-18 education. Together, we will continue to build an environment that nurtures academic excellence, outstanding pastoral care, and the values and skills needed for success in a rapidly evolving world. I am excited to work closely with our pupils, staff, and parents, and to make Dubai my new home, embracing all the opportunities the region has to offer.”

Mr. Pearce will officially assume the role of Principal after the half term break in February of 2025. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter for RGSGD, as the school continues to build on its strong foundation and strive towards an inspiring and innovative future under his leadership.

About the Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai

The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai (RGSGD) is a British Curriculum school for boys and girls aged three to 18 years old. A bright new home of learning, the school opened with world-class facilities in August 2021 for pupils in Nursery and Primary years and the school will grow by year to welcome pupils from FS1 to Year 13. Sister school to the prestigious Royal Grammar School Guildford in the UK, RGSGD combines 500 years of pioneering heritage, innovation and academic excellence with a forward-looking approach to teaching and learning. Located within the Tilal Al Ghaf community development near Dubai’s Motor City, the goal at the RGSGD is to deliver a personalised and forward-thinking educational experience for all of its young people, and the cutting-edge, sustainable and inspiring campus supports every part of this. The school is owned and funded by Cognita, a leading global schools group who are establishing a presence in the Middle East with RGSGD as their flagship new school.

For more information please visit, www.rgsgd.com

About the Royal Grammar School Guildford

Located in the centre of historic Guildford, UK, the Royal Grammar School Guildford is an independent day school for pupils aged 11 to 18. Its preparatory department is the nearby RGS Prep for pupils aged 3-11. RGS dates its foundation from 1509 and has established a national reputation for academic excellence but also prides itself on its traditional values of decency and respect, supported by very strong extra-curricular activities. A dynamic and forward-thinking environment in which to learn, pupils develop flexibility of mind, resilience, leadership and teamwork and a range of skills appropriate for a rapidly changing, global landscape. RGS pupils emerge as confident, articulate and happy individuals who are prepared to meet the challenges of life at university and the future workplace.

www.rgsg.co.uk